Have you noticed an unexpected effect of COVID-19? Have you had moments where you've thought more deeply about what's truly important to you? What's worthy of our attention, care and effort? JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon shared fresh insight. His May 19 memo said that “the coronavirus crisis should be used to build an economy that offers opportunities for dramatically more people. The last few months have laid bare the reality that, even before the pandemic hit, far too many people were living on the edge.”
Dimon’s memo continued, “An inclusive economy — in which there is widespread access to opportunity — is a stronger, more resilient economy. This crisis must serve as a wake-up call and a call to action for business and government to think, act and invest for the common good and confront the structural obstacles that have inhibited inclusive economic growth for years. From the re-opening of small businesses to the rehiring of workers, let’s leverage this moment to think creatively about how we can mobilize to address so many issues that inhibit the creation of an inclusive economy and fray our social fabric. We look forward to sharing more ideas soon for how to do this. By doing the right thing during times of crisis, we can emerge stronger and more cohesive in its wake.” This type of thinking is bubbling up all around greater Pocatello. Here are three ideas.
Use stimulus money for lifeboat jobs that get some people back to work now in jobs that require little or no retraining then can lead to pathways from these lifeboat jobs and from jobs lost in the pandemic into roles with decent pay and a solid future. An example hot job is contact tracing. Contact tracing is the public health technique of identifying and contacting the people who may have been near to an infected person so that they, too, can be tested and treated if necessary. This isn’t a new technique and is used every day by public health departments dealing with diseases like tuberculosis, measles, sexually transmitted diseases and others. States have said they want to ramp up contact tracing, with New York State alone reportedly set to hire thousands of contact tracers so lockdowns can stop sooner. No one expects these to be long-term jobs, but can they be lifeboat jobs, giving laid-off workers a way to stay afloat in the short term? Other lifeboat jobs in national demand are shipping, receiving and traffic clerks, drivers and sales workers, and personal care aides all which help serve the staying-home population.
Use stimulus money to help local businesses develop data systems to make local shopping easier. Many residents who use e-commerce like Amazon or Walmart may shop locally if integrated web-based inventories were easily searchable and deliveries available. Idaho State University has faculty and students with data skills to get started. A master "Shop Pocatello" product and service database could quickly lead to a local food item, bike part or small engine repair. Many individual stores have computer-based inventory systems now.
Use stimulus money to design and implement a better system of education. Even before the pandemic, analysts predict downturn in Idaho’s economy in part because the talent base isn’t meeting employer or customer needs. Fourteen job-needed foundational skills are grouped in three categories. 1. Human Skills apply social, creative and critical intelligence. These skills — critical thinking, creativity, communication, analytical skills, collaboration and relationship building — appear on many lists of sought-after “soft skills,” and are still in high demand across the digitally intensive economy. 2. Digital Building Block Skills are critical to many vocations and are increasingly useful outside traditional digitally intense job families. These skills are especially useful to current or aspiring functional analysts and data-driven decision makers. These skills include analyzing data, managing data, software development, computer programming, and digital security and privacy. 3. Business Enabler Skills play a synthesizing, integrative role in the workplace. These skills allow the other skills to be put to work in practical situations and include project management, business process, communicating data and digital design. Life-long learning facilitated by a better greater Pocatello education system can add these "new" skills to anyone’s current skills mix.
In the midst of today’s uncertainties and the acute impacts — with unemployment high and little economic activity — it’s hard to plan for the future. Yet to lay the foundation for the kind of recovery we need, it is critical we do so.
Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy submarine captain who now works as a manufacturing industry consultant.