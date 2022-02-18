I support civil disobedience for a good cause, and I believe public protest is viable when it is a force against injustice or inequality. I doubt that I would have had the guts to join the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965, since John Lewis and his fellow demonstrators met state police with clubs and dogs, but I certainly supported their civil rights cause.
What if the cause is questionable or creates unintended harm to the people and the economy? Perhaps the protest tactics should be reconsidered. The Canadian truck Freedom Convoy, which had blocked the Ambassador Bridge leading to America, finally left Windsor, Canada, but the “Freedom Convoy” incurred a great deal of financial loss for the American automotive industry. Angry truckers are still clogging the streets of Ontario and causing paralysis in the country. Prime Minister Trudeau has evoked the emergency act to remove the truckers.
Just what is their cause?
The truckers are protesting mask mandates and restrictions due to the COVID pandemic that lingers with us still, infecting people and restricting activity. Wearing a mask actually protects others. Why is that a problem? It is a bit ironic that Canada has a very high vaccination rate so the mask mandate is rapidly becoming unnecessary. Was the massive protest really needed? Whose “freedom” is the Freedom Convoy protecting? (I get nervous when I see “freedom” injected into a name. Freedom for whom? Freedom from what?)
I agree that COVID fatigue is very real. I also think that “mandates” — that awful word, again — are sometimes necessary. I have a mandate to get a driver’s license and insurance if I want to drive. I have a mandate to stop for red lights. When I travel to a foreign county, I have a mandate to get a passport. Before traveling, I visit the health department to see what vaccines I need. Granted, that’s not a mandate, but who would go into a dangerous area with deadly viruses without proper vaccination? When I went to Paraguay for my stepson’s wedding, I found I needed protection against dengue fever, hepatitis A and yellow fever.
As President Abraham Lincoln said so well, "Government should do for people only what they cannot do better by themselves, and no more.”
When people are misguided for whatever reason and a pandemic threatens to snuff out their lives like the victims in “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel, perhaps the government has a right to mandate not only masks but vaccinations.
The 1965 march across Edmund Pettus Bridge led to a second march that went without incident and their cause succeeded. Now, Americans consider John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr. to be genuine national leaders with great courage and humanity. The Canadian truckers, however, have met with and continue to be trashed by a majority of their fellow citizens. Here is a passage from the New York Times:
“Nearly three in four respondents said it was time for protesters to ‘go home, they have made their point,’ and 44 percent said the protests had made them more inclined to support indoor masking requirements as well as vaccination requirements to cross the Canada-U.S. border,” Angus Reid said.
“If the goal of the Freedom Convoy was to capture the attention of millions of people in Canada and around the globe — mission accomplished,” said a report by Angus Reid. “If, however, the goal was to build support for their demands to end pandemic-related restrictions — it has backfired utterly.”
When this crisis in Canada is resolved, then perhaps we can turn our attention to those forms of injustice we can do something about through honest protest.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”