Reps. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, and Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, now represent District 28 in the Legislature. They haven’t moved, but their district has. That became official on Wednesday when the Reapportionment Commission re-voted on the maps for new legislative and congressional district boundaries.
By Idaho law, legislative districts must preserve traditional neighborhoods and communities of interest and not divide counties to protect political parties or incumbents. Counties in multi-county districts must share common borders. Meeting these requirements is not an easy task for the commission.
On the new map of legislative districts, Armstrong and Andrus both live in District 35. The district includes all of Bear Lake, Caribou and Teton counties and a portion of Bonneville, as well as a small part of Bannock County, where the two live.
Reps. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, and Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, currently represent much of the new district. If all four of these incumbents seek reelection, each of them will have to campaign against one of their colleagues.
The situation is not uncommon after statewide redistricting. Recall that there will only be one senator and there will only be two representatives elected next fall from each district.
Eight of the incumbent state senators who will be meeting in Boise when the Legislature reconvenes tomorrow could face primary challenges from their own membership due to the new map.
That’s because four of the new districts each take in areas where two current incumbent senators live.
It’s similar on the House side. In six of the new districts there are three or more current incumbent representatives who will have to compete for the two House seats.
While this disruption, which occurs every 10 years following the census count, gets the headlines, the plight of Idaho voters is too often ignored. The purpose of redistricting, after all, is to assure fair representation.
Every member of the Legislature should represent as nearly the same number of voters as is reasonably possible. At the same time, it makes sense that in such a sprawling state as Idaho, districts should not cover any more square miles than is necessary.
That’s why a district that stretches from the Washington border in Bonner County, as District 2 does, and leapfrogs south over Kootenai County to the Washington border in Benewah County and then stretches to the Montana border in Shoshone and Clearwater counties is unnecessarily large. Such a district is difficult for even the most diligent legislator to adequately represent.
District 35 is similarly flawed. It is, in my biased opinion, a badly drawn district. Despite the removal of Oneida County from what was previously District 32, the district is still too spread out. It takes well over three hours to drive from one end of it to the other.
Voters in Tetonia, Driggs and Victor are a two- to three-hour drive away from voters in Soda Springs and Montpelier. It doesn’t make for effective representation when voters can’t meet the people they’re being asked to elect.
Oneida County, on the new map, is in District 27 with Cassia and Minidoka counties. Still, that doesn’t mean Oneida County voters will necessarily be better represented.
To get from Malad to Burley takes most of two hours, via Utah, Rockland or Pocatello. The 4,564 folks the census says live around Malad may have a hard time getting their voices heard over the shouts of the other 48,000 people in their district who live in and near Burley, Rupert and Oakley.
District 2 in north Idaho, District 8 in west-central Idaho, and District 23 in the southwest corner of the state and our District 35 are all similarly sprawling districts. Someone may go to court to challenge the new map because of at least one of them.
A successful challenge would throw the map back to the commission for redrafting. If that happens it would be good if a better version of District 35 were devised.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.