"Which countries contain the most peaceful, the most moral and the happiest people? Those people are found in the countries where the law least interferes with private affairs; where the government is least felt; where the individual has the greatest scope, and free opinion the greatest influence; where the administrative powers are fewest and simplest; where taxes are lightest and most nearly equal." — Frederic Bastiat
There is a never-ending cacophony of distortions, complaints and treacherous murmurs against President Donald Trump. Like living next to a wind turbine farm with its constant, disconcerting noise that a person cannot get away from, the mainstream media expectorates rancid opinions against the president 24 hours a day. Those citizens who haven't tuned out the media already are slowly going mad.
On Jan. 21, a worker stabbed his boss to death with a trowel. They were, mostly, friends outside work; but the man's boss was an outspoken “pro-America” and “pro-Trump” supporter. The 28-year-old man and his boss, who had carpooled to work, got into an argument soon after arriving at the job site. Coworkers heard screaming, and when they arrived on the scene, they saw the worker standing over his boss with a bloody trowel. He had, also, draped an American flag next to the deceased boss' body. This madness is so detrimental and unnecessary.
For three years, liberals, Democrats and progressives have waxed incessantly, ineffectually, about President Trump's language, manners, governance and mental abilities. Reluctantly, if ever, have they mentioned any of his accomplishments. Small references are made of the robust economy, the lowest unemployment rate for all minority categories in American history, the highest number of women in the workforce since World War II, the trade treaties signed, the extermination of terrorists in the Mid-East, getting NATO members to contribute to their own defense, eliminating stifling regulations that have hampered our own businesses, passing an aggressive tax reform act — to name a few. If they are acknowledged at all, it is on Page A5 of the paper or on CNN's Saturday mid-night news update.
Little, in fact almost nothing, has been heard from the left concerning what they would do differently to produce better results on any of these issues. It seems fair then, to ask:
What would liberals do about Iran? Last time they were in command, they packaged $1.5 billion in cash on pallets, loaded the money on C-130 cargo planes and delivered it to Tehran in the middle of the night. How'd that program work out and would that be their diplomatic approach again?
What would the Democrats do to improve on an already burgeoning economy? Would raising taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations to 70 percent or more to fund a single-payer health care system, or to forgive the $1.2 trillion in student loan debt or to battle that pesky climate change problem improve or hurt our economic prospects?
What would progressives do about the approximately 1 million illegal aliens invading our country every year? Would they tear down what little fence we have on the southern border? Would they leave all borders wide open for anybody to enter our country who can ford a stream? And if so, do they have any number — any limit — that they might possibly consider as detrimental to our quality of water, air or even life? Is the value of American citizenship so worthless, is the history and culture of our society so inconsequential, is that ideal of the American dream so obsolete as to warrant being trampled beneath the feet of a billion rapacious invaders?
But, most important of all, will we be more free under socialism (a platform endorsed by almost all Democrat candidates currently running for the office of president) than our current form of governance? Will we be free to proclaim, without consequences, that we are a binary person? Will we be be able to keep our property or will we be forced to give 80 or 90 percent of it to the government to redistribute? Will be free to defend ourselves, our families, our property, or will the government be the only source of safety? Will the minority still be able to participate politically in our society or, after the electoral college is abolished, will only the majority rule?
America is currently reveling in the greatest economic renaissance in, at least, the last 50 years. Thanks to President Trump's Tax and Jobs Act of 2017, the average worker has more spendable income in their pocket. The robust economy, also, has caused real wages to rise for everyone except the top income quintile.
Which means, at the current moment, that any answers from liberals to questions about substantive issues will reverberate more with envy than reason.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.