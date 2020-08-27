Bannock County commissioners have until at least Sept. 7 to order a puzzling “advisory vote” removed from the November election ballot. The vote, whether favoring or opposing merging Chubbuck into Pocatello, is clear enough. Why the vote is, as of now, on the ballot is the puzzling part.
The commissioners ordered the question of whether Chubbuck should be merged into Pocatello added to the November ballot. That order, on Aug. 18, came after they heard, during an informal work session, from a Republican legislative candidate and a real estate developer who lead a committee formed to merge the cities.
Annexing Chubbuck into Pocatello is an idea that’s been around since at least 1962. That’s the year a slight majority of voters in the then city of Alameda agreed to be annexed into Pocatello but Chubbuck voters said no.
The annexation of Alameda gave Pocatello a total population of over 39,000 citizens and made it the largest city in Idaho. Property taxes at the time dropped in Pocatello but subsequently rose in Alameda. At the time it was annexed Alameda covered the developed area from Oak Street north between Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Pocatellans in 1962 voted more than 12 to 1 in favor of the merger with Alameda, and more than 10 to 1 in favor of merging with Chubbuck. Residents of Alameda were less enthused about the consolidation. They voted almost evenly on the issue with only 68 more votes in favor of annexation out of almost 3,000 votes cast. Sixty percent of the voters in Chubbuck turned consolidation down.
While there are more residents, and more voters, in both Pocatello and Chubbuck now, there’s little to indicate a vote today would be greeted any more favorably in Pocatello’s northern neighbor than it was in 1962. Having lived at different times in both cities I can tell you there’s not a lot of affection in Chubbuck for the idea of being merged into Pocatello.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says he hears from a lot of his constituents opposed to annexation into Pocatello. He hasn’t heard from one this year, though, who England said favors what the mayor calls a “perennial” issue.
That’s why it’s puzzling for the Bannock County Commission to suddenly decide they need the “advice” of voters in the entire county on whether Pocatello and Chubbuck should consolidate. That’s right. Every Bannock County voter, from Swanlake to Fort Hall to Lava Hot Springs and McCammon will be able to offer their “advice” on what the taxpayers in Pocatello and Chubbuck should do.
The advice, by the way, would be simply that. The vote would have no legal weight or meaning. It would be no more useful than a public opinion poll. What it would do is confuse a significant number of voters who assume what’s on the ballot is binding.
Why are the commissioners pushing the subject of a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger vote that doesn’t really matter?
Idaho has very clear and long-established law on the subject of municipal consolidations.
To begin with, a majority of the city councils of both towns have to vote in favor of consolidation, or petitions signed by at least 20 percent of the registered voters of both cities have to request consolidation. Then the question of consolidation can be voted on by citizens in both cities.
A majority of citizens in both towns have to vote in favor for consolidation to proceed. If voters approve of consolidation, then the county commission would schedule an election at which new city council members and a mayor would be chosen. The new city would have the name of the larger of the two towns.
Presumably there would be ample opportunity for parties for and against the consolidation to conduct studies and collect information to use to argue their side of the question to voters.
None of that has happened with this advisory vote.
The Pocatello City Council has not asked the commissioners for an advisory vote on consolidation with Chubbuck.
The Chubbuck council hasn’t either. Citizens in neither town have circulated petitions requesting an advisory vote, let alone a legal consolidation vote.
Why, then, are the county commissioners pushing the subject of a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger? By law, county election ballots can’t be printed until after the Sept. 7 deadline for candidate withdrawal has passed.
The commissioners still have time to reconsider their hasty decision to order a confusing advisory question added to the ballot. They should reconsider and remove it.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.