Fox News celebrity Tucker Carlson gets little love these days. He’s been using his No. 1 cable show to highlight facts that detract from a simple “support Ukraine, fight Russia” narrative.
And for this, Newsweek dubbed him an “Organ of Russian Disinformation.” A Los Angeles Times column described him “shilling for Putin while his colleagues die in Ukraine.”
Carlson is counterbalancing a deadly game, one where mainstream media fans outrage over villainous Russian President Vladimir Putin and elevates to saint Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Carlson plays against condescending elitists who question Americans’ capacity for complex reasoning.
How we perceive complex issues is the topic of a new book by noted Oxford psychologist Kevin Dutton. In “Black and White Thinking — The Burden of a Binary Brain in a Complex World,” Dutton reminds us of the “Three Tiers of Understanding,” identified by psychologists in the 1970s. Those “tiers” are:
— Rudimentary Black and White: When we have limited world context, we cling to absolute binary truths: don’t play in the street, don’t pet strange dogs, don’t play with matches. A wise child learns these truths and survives to grow older.
— Shades of Gray: As we experience the world’s complexity, youthful truisms are set aside. We learn language itself is imprecise and even nature’s “rules” are riddled with exceptions. We risk forming an “ethic,” a view of right and wrong, that morphs to fit each new situation.
— Sophisticated Black and White: While navigating the unending shades of gray, critical decisions still force binary choices: go, or don’t go; love, or don’t love; act, or refuse to act. The right choice requires prioritizing desired ends, educating ourselves from every possible viewpoint, and evaluating the likely costs and unintended consequences.
Carlson is, by his own description, the “sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and group think.” That puts him at odds with everything that defines Washington, D.C.
Politicians in Washington, D.C., lie. They will ask you to dismiss as “Russian disinformation” anything and all things that deny them power and wealth. Entire laptops can be willed into nonexistence.
Carlson’s Ukraine commentary should be viewed knowing how dishonest, pompous, smug and shackled by group-think the “swamp” is. D.C. is awash in powerful lobbyists who control vast wealth and whose sole objective is preserving that power and wealth, even if it bankrupts the rest of us and plunges the world into chaos, war, famine and ruin.
And since they are pompous and smug, they will treat us as children. They’ll sell a proxy war using Ukrainians as our pawns, backed by the same reasoning when telling a 2-year-old “don’t play with matches.” Suggesting Ukraine is barely a democracy is heresy — just ask Candace Owens.
Vladimir Putin is a self-absorbed, unscrupulous dictator. He lies shamelessly and is ruthless to those who question him. When told his troops bombed a hospital of pregnant Ukrainian women, I suspect he barely held back his famous smug smile. He is evil incarnate.
But Putin being evil doesn’t cause Washington, D.C., to stop lying or being less “Putin-like.” Thousands of little “Putin-wannabes” will milk the passion of the moment to shamelessly “get more money.”
On Ukraine, Tucker Carlson does us all a service. He treats us as adults, reminding us that war is life-and-death serious, complicated by shades of gray. Giving lethal aid to Ukraine is a highly risk-laden choice, one on which reasonable and patriotic individuals can disagree.
Putin certainly seems worse than Zelenskyy. But a year ago, the Ukrainian politician was in the pocket of corrupt oligarchs, despised by three quarters of his people. The threat of losing re-election, then being targeted by Chechen assassins, may have helped him choose his own people for a change.
So America stands today with a man who opted for courage. It’s bold of us to do so. But thanks to Tucker Carlson, we walk down this dangerous path with our eyes wide open.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.