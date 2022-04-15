Nothing reveals the D.C. establishment’s arrogance more than their abysmal failure passing off skyrocketing inflation as “Putin’s price hike.”
Last month, President Joe Biden responded to news of record inflation by saying “Today’s inflation report is a reminder that Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of ‘Putin’s price hike.’”
Biden was reacting to a report on inflation in the “previous 12 months ending in February.” Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, so his aggression impacted only four of the 365 days in the reporting period. Even the Federal Reserve of San Francisco admits that the administration’s COVID-19 spending accounts for nearly half of the year’s inflation spike, having nothing to do with Vladimir Putin.
While the Biden administration owns this spending, almost all other inflation drivers also are of Biden’s doing. Among them were the flurry of Presidential Executive Orders issued beginning the second day in office.
Those orders killed the XL Pipeline bringing oil to U.S. refineries out of Canada. They also restored regulatory barriers to U.S. energy independence. Exploration for new oil on public lands was cut back. Environmental documents needed for everything from drilling pads to pipeline routes nearly doubled. Perhaps most harmfully, CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) was reduced to CCS (meaning “utilization” gets no credit for greenhouse gas reduction).
This last executive action even lacks the debatable excuse of climate change necessity. Biden’s “climate change promise” is often given as the excuse for a bias against domestic oil production.
But the ban on Russian oil actually makes no sense unless the U.S. steps up to supply the displaced oil itself. America is the giant sucking vortex of world oil consumption. We have more “hungry” internal combustion engines and will pay more to keep them running, than anyone else. Russian oil sells to America for top dollar. When we reject a barrel from Russia, but still demand one from somewhere else, we do little harm to Russia and nothing to curb worldwide carbon emissions.
In fact, the Brookings Institute, in a January 2020 report by Energy Director Samantha Gross, estimated that U.S. oil production itself can reduce worldwide carbon emissions. This is partially because American oil operates under the tight Clean Air Act rules which require Best Available Control Technology (BACT). Yes, some “barrels of oil” have smaller carbon footprints than others.
But even more promising is the development of a unique new American technology – carbon injection to increase oil recovery. Known as EOR, for Enhanced Oil Recovery, the utilization of carbon dioxide (CO2) injected into waning oil fields started in west Texas back in 1972. The technology is currently credited with increasing U.S. production by four percent.
But EOR is just now beginning to show value in limiting atmospheric carbon. At present, CO2 injection is expected to pay for itself with increased oil yield, so oil companies produce low-cost CO2 from natural sources. The effect is more oil, but it is easy to release more CO2 than what is injected.
But the emerging trend diverts CO2 from industrial sources. EOR “injects” seven times more carbon than is present in the oil. Scientists predict, as injected carbon is diverted from the atmosphere it may be possible to arrive at a barrel of oil with a net negative carbon footprint.
Adding “utilization” back in with carbon capture and storage tactics is a small regulatory change. But the effect could be a net reduction in greenhouse gas, more domestic oil, good jobs in the United States and energy independence. That way we tell Russia “no,” and they actually lose a sale.
By refusing to publish this simple carbon-reducing rule in the Federal Register, President Biden forfeits any ability to shift responsibility for energy inflation. “Putin’s price hike” is really Biden’s.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.