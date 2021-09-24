“I’m supposed to stop and walk out of the room," President Joe Biden said after finishing his prepared comments the other day. It’s both tragic and embarrassing to have a puppet for a president. If only his handlers would let him do the right thing and walk all the way out. I think Biden’s minders told him that his self-effacing quips are endearing him to the population. Is it working? I’m not seeing much to love about this puppet president.
Shall we love President Biden for his inspiring oratory? The man can’t speak extemporaneously for even a minute without embarrassing himself. His false stories of visiting the Tree of Life Synagogue, driving 18-wheelers, being arrested in South Africa, etc., are either delusions or outright lies depending on Old Joe’s mental capacity at the moment. His best speeches were plagiarized and far in his past. Don’t bother to ask him any questions. He’ll just turn his back on you and shuffle away as he’s been told to do. His minders must hold their breath and pray (can they still do that?) every time Biden is allowed to speak.
Do you think we should love President Biden for his skillful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic? He’s treated a public health event like one long political campaign. First he railed against the “Trump vaccine” and xenophobic travel restrictions. He’s still afraid to utter the words, “Chinese virus.” Now he blames the resurgent virus on the deplorable, unvaccinated Trump supporters his party so despises, when in fact it’s his own base of Black people and Hispanics who are the least vaccinated.
Perhaps we should adore Old Joe for letting Dr. Anthony Fauci define what is science and what is not while he lies about his complicity in creating the virus itself? I guess that’s better than having the teacher’s union telling the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention what the mask policies for school children should be. Like the other three-letter government agencies, the CDC has become just another weaponized tool of the Democratic Party.
Should our hearts flutter at the way Biden has encouraged millions of undocumented, unvaccinated, unskilled illegal aliens to flood into what used to be a country with a boarder? Who voted to ignore all our standards for legal immigration and open our borders to millions whose criminal backgrounds, principles and values are unknown?
Shall we love President Biden for raising the price of gasoline to near record highs? In his vendetta to undo all things Trump, Old Joe set up a roadblock to economic recovery and jump started inflation with his restrictions on our drilling and pipelines.
Should we give Biden a hug for being soft on crime, disrespectful to the police and for being focused on the gun and not the hoodlum who pulls the trigger? Even the mayor of Portland, Oregon, is admitting it may not have been such a good idea to let antifa and BLM mobs destroy his city after all. I wonder if that point of view came up when Biden visited the mayor of Chicago?
Shall we give a heartfelt salute and a kiss on the cheek to President Biden for his stellar job as commander-in-chief? The full extent of the stupidity of leaving staggering stockpiles of weapons and intact air bases behind has yet to be seen. The incredible folly of pulling troops out before the civilians was an amazing blunder. Turning the story on its head, now we have the modern-day Pharaoh, President Biden, begging the Taliban to, “Let my people go.”
One honest general said that the newest lieutenant on his staff could have planned a better withdrawal. I take the general’s point, but actually a Girl Scout leader could have done a better job. And reap what you sow, the new Taliban leadership is staffed with four of the Guantanamo Bay terrorists that Obama traded for Bowe Bergdahl. If all that isn’t enough, Biden can’t even fake sorrow in front of flag draped coffins. You don’t need to look at your watch to know it’s time for President Biden to go.
To distract from his humiliation at the hands of a seventh-century rabble, Biden Wags-The-Dog named “Vaccinate-or-Lose-Your-Job.” Does the tyrant actually imagine that’s the way to lead a free people? He’s made such a mess of everything he’s touched that only the crude, resounding cheer, “F___ Biden,” heard around the country, can adequately express how little he’s loved.
When Biden’s no longer president, we can all love him as a somewhat kooky but mostly harmless granddad. He can join President Jimmy Carter as they glide in their rocking chairs and complain about how unfair the world was to them. Right now, Biden has to do what a failed, puppet president should do: Cut his strings and walk out of the room for good.
Paul Entrikin of Pocatello grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.