My father insisted I attend Saint Ignatius, a Jesuit-run all-boys high school in San Francisco. I wanted to go to Mission High School, a public school only two blocks away, but I was overruled. My old neighborhood pal, Richard Boyle, who gained some fame as a gonzo journalist when James Woods played him in the film, “Salvador,” wanted to attend a public school for one great reason: They had girls.
I admit, that was part of my reasoning as well.
I have mixed feeling about my four years at Saint Ignatius, which I wrote about in a hybrid memoir called “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” but the point I want to make is that my father paid to send me to Saint Ignatius, an expensive Catholic school that had a strong scholastic program with an added emphasis on sports. (I certainly was not a star athlete.) Depending on where they lived, parents could get vouchers for private schools, though vouchers were not enough for a low-income family to completely fund a school year. Religious schools were barred from such funding citing the separation of church and state.
Now comes a major decision from the Supreme Court that allows religious schools in Maine to use taxpayer dollars for private schools. In an article by Lauren Camera, she writes, “In a boon to private school choice advocates, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Maine’s school voucher program, which bars religious schools from participating, is unconstitutional — a decision with far-reaching implications that stands to loosen restrictions on the use of public education dollars for religious schools.
In a 6-3 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, held that Maine’s program violates the constitutional guarantee to practice religion free from government interference. Because the benefits hinge on whether a school is religious, he wrote, the program ‘effectively penalizes the free exercise’ of religion.”
One could argue, why should taxpayers, some of them secular, be forced to fund religious schools?
Justice Stephen Breyer, writing the dissenting opinion joined by Justice Elena Kagan and in part by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, argued that the majority’s decision dismantles the separation of church and state. Sotomayor added: "What a difference five years makes. In 2017, I feared that the Court was 'leading us … to a place where separation of church and state is a constitutional slogan, not a constitutional commitment.' Today, the Court leads us to a place where separation of church and state becomes a constitutional violation."
This ruling could be a dangerous step toward weakening a vital part of the Constitution. The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion but makes a point that no “establishment of religion” can dominate, a brilliant decision to avoid religious wars as we have seen in Middle Eastern countries or in Ireland with its terrible sectarian violence between Protestants and Catholics that finally ended in 1998. Do we need yet more conflict in America?
Concerning this national issue of public funds for private schools, if parents want to send their child to a religious school, fine — but the parents should pay for it. The focus should be on providing more funding for better public schools.
Incidentally, possibly for financial reasons, Saint Ignatius became co-educational in 1989.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”