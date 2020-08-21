The events that have sparked the outrage are unique. The unrest in large American cities this summer, however, is nothing new. As conservative Irish statesman Edmund Burke said so famously in the 1700s, “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”
The history in this case is one of well-intended riot police whose presence provokes, rather than quells, violence by protesters. Some in government, sadly, haven’t learned this.
There are either protests, or riots, depending on where you get your news, The protests were sparked by excessive use of force by major police departments. The most egregious recent examples were the shooting death of emergency room health care worker Breonna Taylor in her bed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, and the death of unarmed, handcuffed George Floyd, held down by the knee of a Minneapolis officer until Floyd was not only dead but no longer moving.
There’s a long history in this country of such policing. It used to be called police “brutality.” Now the politically correct label is ”excessive” use of force. Its victims are most often people of color.
Force seems to be the only way to control people, who may be criminals, long enough to bring them before our eminently fair system of blind justice. The justice system imprisons Black people more often than Latinos and both much more often than white people.
American Black and Latino people live in poverty at higher rates than American whites. That matters. Every study that has compared race, crime and wealth in this country finds the same thing. Where there’s less poverty, there’s less crime.
Crime provokes headlines. Eventually it earns punishment. Poverty is less glamorous. It evokes disinterest and social neglect.
While things are getting better — and they are, at a snail’s pace — the victims of impoverishment and discrimination suffer lifetimes of deprivation. They are deprived of adequate medical care systems, of capable school systems, of decent jobs, of even such basic luxuries as available access to grocery shopping.
It should be no surprise, then, that some of these lifelong victims burst out in rage when a member of their community is the target of apparently unjustified police violence recorded on video complete with heart-wrenching sound. That there has been so relatively little violence in response this far into this hot summer is the surprise.
Race riots protesting police brutality took place every summer in America’s largest cities during the mid-1960s. The response of city governments was to deploy riot police, impose curfews and declare martial law.
The effect was similar to throwing some gasoline on a dying campfire. The riots ended about as soon as they would have without the intervention, but there was a lot of heat, light, smoke, noise and hurt in the meantime.
Republican presidential candidate Richard Nixon, the only American president ever to resign in disgrace, used the 1968 summer riots to campaign successfully as the “law and order” candidate. Is there any doubt the current president is trying to do the same thing?
What he and his advisers seem to have overlooked is that large American cities have learned some things from all those costly and wasteful riots of the 1960s. One learning experience followed Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968. Some cities felt flames of protest. Others did not.
A James Brown concert in Boston appeared to avert a riot. A Bobby Kennedy speech in Indianapolis memorializing Dr. King had a similar effect. The mayor of New York went directly to the streets of Harlem to speak with people and little violence ensued. A series of public memorials to King in Los Angeles prevented violence there.
Millions of citizens were able to go on about their lives because, despite a horrific crime against an immensely popular and famous figure, some city responses were empathetic and non-violent. That, at least, would have made the good Rev. Dr. King smile.
Our current attorney general appears set on doing his boss’s bidding and throwing more fuel on the current fires of protest. Deploying the American equivalent of Nazi storm troopers — highly trained, armed and equipped but non-military forces — to cities, he argues, without convincing evidence, is because violence and rioting demands it.
The cities and states are pushing back. They’ve learned the hard way that violence against citizens provokes more violence. The last thing cities want is eager imitation soldiers in unmarked uniforms and decked out in riot gear making another citizen a martyr for further protest.
The attorney general may not get this but mayors definitely do. Dr. King had it right when he said, “In spite of temporary victories, violence never brings permanent peace.”
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.