A lot of polling right now predicts the president will lose the election in November. I’m not so sure. There are a whole bunch of reasons why those predictions may be totally wrong.
The election November 3 is well over 5 months away. A lot can happen between now and then. Think about what’s happened in the last four months that we weren’t expecting. See what I mean?
Any incumbent running for reelection has an advantage. In the president’s case the advantage is huge. Anything he says gets his name in front of the entire nation. There may never have been a president with higher name recognition.
The president is highly skilled at saying things the media will repeat. His knack for quotable utterances, whether true or not, gave him an estimated $2 billion worth of free advertising 4 years ago. As president his coronavirus press conferences alone must have already been worth a significant portion of that all over again.
His base is also incredibly loyal. They are unlikely to defect even in the face of another 70 to 80 thousand coronavirus deaths in the US before November. His supporters see criticism of the response to the virus as a partisan effort to hurt the president.
The Electoral College also favors the president. He will likely lose the popular vote once more. No matter. He just needs to win the red states again and hold onto his polling leads in Florida, North Carolina and Michigan. That leaves Arizona, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. If he wins at least the first two or the last one he’s reelected.
Of course, the president is facing some stiff campaign headwinds. Record unemployment and a virus running rampant are big storm fronts. Either one, on its own, could sink a campaign. Together they help explain why the president may appear at times to be laser focused on reelection, to the exclusion of all the other concerns of his office.
The virus might run its course or mutate to something less lethal. Those are long shots, though. More likely the president will have to defend his administration’s response to the pandemic. Sham senate hearings, where federal employees are trotted out to say the president’s doing a fantastic job, while the public knows over a thousand Americans a day more than last year are dying in the pandemic, may not be enough to win skeptical voters.
The president and political leaders who want to see him remain in office are working as hard as they can to get people back to their jobs in America. That may be good news for the more than 22 million of us currently out of work. That’s if, of course, it’s safe to go back to work.
Sending people off to jobs, without first having adequate testing capacity to learn which of them are currently infected with the coronavirus, may seem like a risky experiment to some. They may choose to hunker down a while longer to see how this experiment goes.
Consumers, the other side of employment, don’t forget, have not expressed a lot of confidence that it’s safe for them to be spending time in retail stores and restaurants. If they stay home it will be hard to ramp up employment.
A friend in Boise travels a lot for work and has spent two weeks this month in Birmingham, Alabama. He notes “it’s eerie,” staying in an upscale, high-rise hotel, “with more floors than customers.”
He was there the weekend Alabama reopened. “I haven’t noticed any appreciable difference between then and now out here,” he reported. “Why is this? Because many private sector corporations haven't lifted their restrictions. Indeed, many have tightened them,” he said.
Here in Idaho a few restaurants and bars have defied Governor Little’s stay home order and reopened. Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin traveled the state to support that handful of businesses. Meanwhile, her own restaurant in Idaho Falls remains closed. It would appear the owner may be sensibly reluctant to stock the cooler and bring back staff if not enough customers are likely to show up for the business to break even.
Given the power of incumbency, the upcoming election is the president’s to lose. It’s certain he will continue, as he has, to use every possible federal agency to support his effort to win another four years. The current pandemic’s effect on the public mood and the economy won’t make reelection easy, but so far they haven’t made it appear out of reach.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.