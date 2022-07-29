Todd Thomas NEW

I have read that if your presence in someone’s life is not noticed, then neither will be your absence. This is probably true in many cases. We all give rent-free space in our head to people or things that take no notice of us. It is a hard task to evict them, but once we do, we are better off. I know that I am guilty of that concept. I tend to be an overthinker, and it really dams my progress at times. But I would like to offer scenarios where the absence of an inspirational figure can continue having a positive effect on us, instead of a negative one.

If you have read any of my columns, you know already that I am going to put my parents on that list. Please excuse my obsession with them. My mental list of people who were once strongly present in my life but are now gone includes a wide variety of individuals.

