I have read that if your presence in someone’s life is not noticed, then neither will be your absence. This is probably true in many cases. We all give rent-free space in our head to people or things that take no notice of us. It is a hard task to evict them, but once we do, we are better off. I know that I am guilty of that concept. I tend to be an overthinker, and it really dams my progress at times. But I would like to offer scenarios where the absence of an inspirational figure can continue having a positive effect on us, instead of a negative one.
If you have read any of my columns, you know already that I am going to put my parents on that list. Please excuse my obsession with them. My mental list of people who were once strongly present in my life but are now gone includes a wide variety of individuals.
Those who know me, know of my passion for music. Music is one of the reasons I want to stay on this earth. I worry I may not have access to the music I want after I die. I am not sure I have been good enough to go to Heaven, and Hell is probably afraid I will take over, so… my headphones and Spotify app might not be available in either place.
Most of my heroes come from that genre of life. A lot of my lazy time at the end of the day and even during the work day as I drive from patient to patient is spent with music. I love to dissect the songs into the bass parts, guitar riffs, drum solos, etc. I am the guy you pull up next to at the stoplight and see me playing air guitar or drumming on the steering wheel. I study and copy down lyrics trying to interpret their meanings. Music has a beneficial effect on my mental health. If I come in the door from work and immediately put on my headphones, recline in my chair and close my eyes, you know that I need to debrief and unwind from the day. If you accompany me on a long car trip, do not expect much conversation. I want either complete silence to think or my music to jam. That is why I wrote the “Playlist for Putin” column (published in ISJ on April 15, 2022) in the hopes that music may help him back down from whatever is driving his evil actions. It does not appear he read it, at this point.
Layne Staley from Alice in Chains, Scott Weyland from Stone Temple Pilots, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison from the Doors, Kurt Cobain from Nirvana — and the man in a class all his own Chris Cornell from Soundgarden/Audioslave. Shoot — I would give up sushi and sell my kids to the circus to have pipes and stage presence like Chris. Take a listen to the Soundgarden song titled “New Damage” and you will hear what I mean. This is just a partial list of my musical heroes who inspired me when alive and continue to do so in their absence.
It isn't just the musical beats, rhythms and energy of their music, but it is their lyrics that run through my mind daily. Despite the habits that led to their deaths, there had to be something genius in their minds that gave them the ability to write about life, love, pain, happiness and disappointment. I have come to the conclusion that such a level of creativity must come with demons. I find myself lusting after ownership of that same creativity but am suspicious of the demons. It is extremely sad to me to not have them with us any longer. They must have had a purpose here on earth, at least for me they did. Much like my parents’ words and coins, their thoughts and deep felt emotions continue to inspire me and lift my spirits. Some of you may use other forms of music or art to spur you to keep rowing. And I applaud your efforts. Please keep “searching with your good eye open” (Chris Cornell). Don’t cheat life by not pulling hard on those oars.
To all my musical heroes, some gone, some still here, I say, “Job well done!”
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.