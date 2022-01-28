I have always opposed the political views of the far-right, especially since they’ve become prominent within the Republican Party, but I have never argued that right-wingers are irrational. On the contrary, they believe in certain premises, and their political positions follow from those premises. Those premises amount to a conviction that America has experienced a steady decline over the past 75 years due to Democrats’ (and moderate Republicans’) efforts to enlarge federal power, erode the people’s freedoms and abandon traditional American values.
Below, I offer 10 premises that drive right-wing thinking and briefly suggest some specific far-right doctrines to which those premises lead. I don’t claim that any individual far-righter believes all the premises, nor that some aren’t fringe positions, even for the far-right, but they all exist.
Premise 1: Democrats are ruthless and unprincipled, and it was they who schemed to stuff ballot boxes and steal the 2020 election. It follows that the Jan. 6 attack upon the houses of Congress was a brave attempt, by understandably outraged patriots, to respond to the injustice of that rigged election and rescue democracy from its enemies. The leftist media’s portrayal of that event as a criminal insurrection that sought to bring about a coup d’état is claptrap.
Premise 2: Democrats wish to create a nation in which the people’s God-given freedoms have been extirpated, and the government controls everyone’s lives. It is necessary, therefore, to use any means available to prevent Democrats from winning elections in the future. If what it takes for our freedom to be preserved are laws that make it difficult for Democrats to vote and partisan re-drawings of voting districts to devalue what votes they manage to cast, then so be it.
Premise 3: Unfettered capitalism is the only economic system that ensures prosperity and happiness. America’s “wealth gap” between the rich and the poor, that Democrats bewail, is not a problem to be solved, but a consequence of capitalism’s natural operation. That gap is, in fact, a revealing measure of the value of the hard work and determination of our captains of industry. When government insists upon using tax money to provide aid to the poor, it throws a monkey-wrench into the capitalist machine by reducing the poor’s incentive to work, and diminishing the just rewards of those innovative capitalists.
Premise 4: Present gun control measures are a slippery slope that will inevitably result in the government attempting to confiscate all our guns as part of its plan to achieve complete control over the populace. It’s therefore incumbent upon every good citizen to arm him or herself, vigorously oppose further gun control and, whenever possible, become part of a militia group in order to learn the basic military tactics that will be necessary when the government makes its move to deprive us of the means to defend our rights.
Premise 5: Christianity has always been the essential faith of this country, and it is the Christian God’s laws that must guide this nation. It is evident that the Constitution’s First Amendment clause concerning the separation of church and state has been misinterpreted by liberal non-believers, and that it is actually our government’s duty to support and sustain Christian churches and schools as a way of assuring the nation’s continued righteousness in the eyes of God.
Premise 6: Homosexuality is abhorred by God, as the Bible attests, and there is no doubt that God intends traditional male/female roles to be followed. It’s clearly the obligation of your church, whatever it might be, to condemn homosexuality and refuse to perform gay marriages. While this may cause your church to split into factions, as it has in the case of the Methodist Church, it’s a necessary measure to conform to God’s will. Your church must also insist upon hiring only male ministers, in recognition of men’s natural ability to lead and women’s duty to follow.
Premise 7: Human life (unlike the life of any other creature) is sacred. You must not only believe this to be true, but work to make your state, and the nation, recognize that aborting a human fetus is a despicable crime, and there must be severe punishment for all who conspire to commit abortion, including the woman who chooses to murder her child.
Premise 8: White, Christian citizens of this country are in danger of losing their rightful social status, in part because of the continual immigration of non-white foreigners (and it’s widely suspected that Jews have had a hand in promoting that dilution of the white population). It follows that there must be strict limitations upon non-white immigration so that white dominance is preserved, and those measures will have the additional benefit, due to the lesser abilities of non-white immigrants, of ensuring that our country retains its creative and competitive superiority.
Premise 9: Despite the left’s hysterical alarm about “the threat to democracy,” the fact is that what democracy has brought us is a godless society, preoccupation with bogus problems, like climate change; and a tyrannical, socialist government that seeks to deprive citizens of their God-given rights and confiscates their hard-earned income in order to coddle those who are too lazy to work. It’s not unreasonable to conclude that liberal democracy has failed and that what we really need now is a strong leader, with the power to do whatever is necessary, who understands that his obligations to his subjects are simply these: Don’t interfere with business, keep the peace, protect contracts, defend the country’s borders, and respect the people’s freedom to do as they wish in pursuit of their own welfare.
Premise 10: Violence may be required to prevent our total subjugation. We did it in 1776; we can do it again. Be ready.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.