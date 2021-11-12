The first person to deny being a “Marxist” was 19th century Prussian-German historian and philosopher Karl Heinrich Marx.
Marx saw the world hurtling toward revolution, upending power structures, culminating in a “worker’s utopia.” But when German workers heard Marx’s theory, they replied, “Wie zum Teufel hilft mir diese Theorie?” or “How the hell does that theory help me?”
Consequently, Marx had to admit his “theory” wasn’t important. What mattered was whether you hated the world enough to burn down the existing structures of society. Central to his thesis then was the concept of “action that puts theory into practice,” or “PRAXIS.”
While noting that the term “praxis” dates back to Aristotle, the Oxford Reference Encyclopedia goes on to state “but it is in Marx that the concept becomes central to the new philosophical ideal of transforming the world through revolutionary activity. The subordination of theory to practice is connected with the inability of reason to solve contradictions.”
The Frankfurt School followers of Marx were perplexed when emerging socialist powers, Stalin’s Russia and Hitler’s Germany, failed to produce anything like a “worker’s utopia,” especially if you were a Jew or a Ukrainian peasant. They developed “critical theory” to explain where Marx went wrong.
Critical theory generally holds that Marx captured “what needs to be burned down” too narrowly. So they started analyzing what else they could burn: religion, family, literature, tradition ... the things that define a society’s “culture.” This became “cultural revolution.”
American Marxists discovered that a critical analysis of race would lay bare unfairness and bias embedded in majority-rule government and law. This analysis tool was called “critical race theory.” First mentioned nearly 40 years ago, the “theory” is a somewhat arcane but persistent topic at colleges and universities for two decades now. Mike Satz, a University of Idaho law professor, says “only a handful” of Idaho instructors have ever taught the theory.
Theory, however, is not praxis. Frankfurt schoolers agreed with Marx on that. You don’t need to know the theory, you just need to burn stuff down. As documented in my column “The Air We Breathe,” the praxis of critical race theory includes: 1) denigrate objective truth, 2) make everything political, 3) debase science, 4) reject the constitutional process and 5) be an in-your-face advocate for deconstruction.
Denigration of objective truth occurs whenever someone confronts an obvious lie but says “well, that’s my truth.” It’s the world where bridle reins are whips and human traffickers are asylum seeker helpers.
Everything is political when your opinion gets you attacked on social media, the vehicle you drive signals individual virtue, or you just hope your favorite NASCAR driver isn’t named Brandon.
Science becomes worthless if basic principles like weight of evidence, peer review or reproducibility are ignored. And when science is coopted by politics, “truth” goes out the window.
The constitutional process is too often an afterthought. Politicians endorse congressional term limits while opposing the constitutional change making such limits possible. The President decrees a health practice for private companies and, only later, hopes he can find a constitutional loophole that permits it.
And everyone must be an “in-your-face” activist. Reasoned debate is scarce. Opposing thinkers are snowflakes, sleazy politicians or deplorables. Demonization has replaced thoughtful conversation. National unions have actually called for instruction leading to activism.
So do we teach Marxism in Idaho schools? Yes, the theory is taught in a handful of high-level college courses. But the praxis of Marxism is abundantly present throughout Idaho, especially in politics.
Ask any legislator if they encounter colleagues who reject objective truth, who make everything political, deny science, spurn the constitutional process and are rude and abrasive advocates. I predict you will get a unanimous “yes.”
As Marx discovered, the practitioners of theory don’t really have to understand it — or even profess support for it. They just need to burn stuff down.
Trent Clark is owner of Customalting, a manufacturer of fine grain malts for brewing, baking and confections. However, he has been called a “sleazy politician” for expressing his opinion.