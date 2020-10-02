Many believe we are living in a time like no other. Between the pandemic, economic instability, climatic ravages, racial tensions and Trumpism, I can’t personally recall a more chaotic period in American history although I imagine eras like the Civil War and World War II were doozies. People from all political persuasions would likely agree, there “ain’t” much that feels normal these days.
Amidst this mayhem we are trying to conduct a national election. On that subject, a friend posed the following question. “How is it possible after experiencing Donald Trump as president that anyone could still vote for this man?” I have pondered that subject as well. It’s not because Trump is an admirable unifying leader or an articulate and persuasive speaker.
I have surmised for years that politics and religion are wired into many people’s DNA. It offended some folks when Trump said he could shoot someone and his supporters would still vote for him. I think it is one of the rare times when he spoke near truth. No matter what criminal or disgusting thing he’s done, to date, his base appear to have remained loyal.
Religion and politics are topics many people avoid for good reason. Trying to change a mind set on either can be akin to chiseling concrete with a toothpick — so much appears premised upon faith. People just believe what they believe, facts be damned. Why is that so?
Approximately 40 percent of Americans are identified as being conservative with sub-categories, and 40 percent are considered liberals with similar sub-groups. Swaying that 20 percent in the middle, known as the swing vote, determines who will be president.
Researching the subject of politics and DNA, I was surprised to learn that little exists in the way of definitive studies about the relationship, which is difficult to objectively correlate. Professor James Wilson wrote in the City Journal in 2009 that, “In politics, genes help us understand fundamental attitudes — that is, whether we are liberal or conservative — but do not explain what party we choose to join.” However, studies of identical twins revealed DNA does play a part in formulating political ideology, although some scholars still challenge this conclusion.
Sebastian Junger of the Washington Post wrote on July 5, 2019, regarding DNA and politics, “No other proposition so exquisitely combines the logical blind spots of both liberals and conservatives with the cauldron of political passion that bubbles within us. ... And because moral reasoning feels both noble and incontrovertible, few people want to be told that these sacred conclusions are profoundly influenced by genetics.”
Another issue impacting political identity discussed in the City Journal article is the influence of assortative mating. Professor Wilson observed that men and women tend to marry people who they agree with on big issues (Kellyanne Conway being a flaming exception). Social scientists call this assortative mating wherein “the children of parents who agree on issues will be more likely to share whatever genes influence those beliefs.”
There are many complexities regarding the relationship of politics to DNA, but what has been unusual about the pending presidential election is how many die-hard Republicans claim to be abandoning their heritage in choosing not to vote for Trump despite his proclamation of unshakeable base loyalty. The extent of their abandonment of traditional political DNA appears ground-breaking and could determine the outcome of this election.
Readers are likely familiar with the numerous ads and YouTube videos being generated by Republican groups like The Lincoln Project, 43 Alumni for Biden, and Republican Voters against Trump. These productions involve prominent and average people with lifetime associations to the Republican Party, including many that have never voted for a Democrat. Virtually all say in their testimonials that they are voting for Joe Biden. Trump has taken notice, calling the proponents all “losers.” It’s not the first time he’s bandied that phrase.
This election has been billed as critical for the preservation of American democracy. It will undoubtedly be controversial. Virtually all polls have Biden leading, yet Trump postures he can only lose if the election is stolen by mail-in ballots — an unsubstantiated and predictable foment from Trump since his political appointee enacted changes that threaten to disrupt postal service during this election.
Polling indicates more Republicans are likely to vote in person while a higher percentage of Democrats prefer mail-in balloting. That’s not surprising given the willingness of unmasked supporters to crowd together at Trump’s convention and rallies.
Pundits have postulated Trump’s numbers will look good in some states on election night but that things will swing Biden’s way over the following days as more mail-in ballots are counted. Americans should patiently await the outcome and peacefully accept the result. Our 250-year-old-democracy is DNA worth preserving no matter who wins.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.