Society divides itself along many fault lines: red R vs. blue D, MAGA-ites vs. never-Trumpers, woke warriors vs. peer-pressure rebels, etc. Perhaps the most critical division lies between the advocates of personal freedom and those who want to be told what to do.
The “tell-us” crowd are called “authoritarians,” and they cross all other divides. What unites them is arrogance: the view that other humans are stupid cattle who wander into trouble when not stampeding toward disaster. Their message is “if it weren’t for me, or my surrogate in office, you would make bad decisions.” It is strange that such a condescending slogan can win elections?
Yet authoritarianism is clearly winning. Every time government grows, rules and regulations proliferate, and personal choice diminishes, it is because an authoritarian agenda was successful. Obviously the arrogant have figured out how to disguise how much they disdain you and me.
The disguise isn’t even clever. Rather than say, “I’m smarter than YOU,” authoritarians have found success re-phrasing their slogan to be “We’re smarter than THEM.” The demonized “them” is anyone who disagrees, i.e. baskets of deplorables, fly-over states, RINOs, racist pawns of white supremacists, outdated boomers, self-centered millennials, and the list goes on.
COVID-19 revealed how authoritarians work. It wasn’t enough to hold vaccines up as a modern miracle capable of saving millions of lives. Authoritarians needed to make that argument irrelevant by denying any choice in the matter. To vaccine manufacturers the incentive is now corrupt: It matters less whether products are safe and effective, only that the government mandates them.
Even as America becomes more Republican, authoritarians are infiltrating Idaho’s Republican Party. A proposal worthy of Chinese communists was recently floated at a statewide GOP meeting. It would have stripped voters of their ability to determine who can appear on the ballot, giving that power to pod-people-controlled local and state central committees. The proposal failed, thankfully, but its defenders repeated the authoritarian core belief, “but the people are stupid.”
State GOP rules have grown five-fold over the last few decades and already include two major authoritarian wins: the Inquisition and the Loyalty Oath. The last Territorial Delegate (Dubois) and First Congressman from Idaho (Sweet) were both Republicans, proving GOP success over a hundred years without either provision. But advancing the party isn’t their goal. Destroying individual choice is.
The “Inquisition” is a judicial panel convened to force a Republican volunteer out of a party position. Like all authoritarian measures, it is pure arrogance. If local Republicans think they have poor leaders, they don’t re-elect them. The Inquisition was created out of fear that local Republicans are too stupid and, unless pre-empted, might re-elect “rogue” or undesirable leaders.
The “Loyalty Oath” was recently added to GOP rules to solve an even more questionable problem: Republicans nominating candidates who haven’t sworn fealty to every sentence in the 14-page meandering list of GOP platform positions. If the platform truly represents consensus Republican values, shouldn’t the voters themselves decide if a candidate is “Republican-enough?”
A better question might be: “Are the current takers of ‘the oath’ unthinking pawns or just shameless liars?”
Both these party rules were sold as methods to discourage “moderate” Republicans. Few supporters of these rules stopped to think about what happens when their own choices get questioned by “the Inquisition,” or what if libertarian planks are no longer part of “the Platform.” Rules they believed would bend the party in their favor in reality just bend it toward authoritarianism.
As the Constitution’s framers understood, good government relies on checks and balances that work when your philosophy is in power, but also when it is not. When “winning” demands you must be the one “in authority,” understand this: Authoritarians have just won.
Libertarian tyranny is still tyranny.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs has been active in Idaho Republican politics since going to work for U.S. Sen. Steve Symms of Idaho in 1982. In that 40 years, he has held nearly every position of leadership from local precinct chair to Republican National Committee member.