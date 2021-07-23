A balanced organizational budget is much more than a budget in which the revenues and expenditures match for a given fiscal year. A balanced organizational budget — referred to professionally as a structurally balanced budget — is a budget whose internal organization is designed to ensure income equals or exceeds expenditures on an on-going basis. It provides clear, financially sound processes to address fluctuations and emergencies that occasionally plague even the best run city/organization.
The Government Financial Officers Association is clear regarding budgeting best practices for cities. Their website states that a city budget may satisfy the statutory definition of balanced while actually being structurally unbalanced and therefore unstable and, perhaps, unsustainable. According to the GFOA, a budget risks unsustainability if it is “balanced” using non-recurring funds to cover recurring costs. The GFOA further states, “A true structurally balanced budget is one that supports financial sustainability for multiple years into the future.”
If funds reserved for non-recurring expenses such as capital improvements are used to balance a budget, best practice suggests those funds be replenished the following year and rededicated to their original purpose.
Not having a budget that is clearly sustainable into the future destabilizes a city in numerous ways — financially and psychologically. Common sense and professional best practice identify three core municipal budget categories: 1) recurring income; 2) recurring expenditures; and 3) reserves to be used only in emergencies. Capital expenditures such as equipment and new software are considered “add-ons” to the core budget. Large capital projects require a city to have a multi-year spending plan outlining set-asides and phased implementation dates. Planned set-asides for large capital projects can become part of the recurring expenses if the spending plan calls for annual set-asides until the project is complete.
Pocatello’s current budgeting process does not result in a structurally balanced, best-practice municipal budget. Taxes are increasingly high while many significant community projects remain in limbo. Languishing and unattended projects include: replacing a condemned waterslide; providing sewer for sections of town still served by aging septic systems; implementing a city-wide fire fuel reduction program for our many at-risk wildland urban interface areas; replacing fuel tanks with verifiable age-related structural issues; and, approximately 60 other priority needs identified by city department heads.
Cities earn and maintain operational credibility through thoughtful infrastructure and amenity planning executed on schedule. Budgets requiring increasingly steep property taxes while the list of departmental/community needs and desires rises faster than discernible progress emerges is not confidence-inspiring. Over time, this results in jaded citizens who have little faith in their community leaders. As citizens and business owners become discouraged, their sense of community disintegrates. Groups silo and begin to work for what they can get for themselves rather than for what the community as a whole deserves.
Sustained success is rarely accidental. Steady progress demands every effort be made to provide structural budget stability, so funds can be set aside for critical improvements and community upgrades without gouging taxpayers and/or threatening employee layoffs. Erratic up-and-down budgets make it virtually impossible to plan effectively for the next year’s needs and wishes resulting in last minute decisions and morale-killing staff job stability worries.
Hail Mary passes can be exhilarating at football games. No winning team relies on them as a core strategy. Reliance on Hail Mary tactics to balance city budgets is risky and produces much chaos and consternation among city staff, elected officials and community members.
Our community deserves a well-designed, rigorously implemented budget process resulting in a structurally balanced budget. Our public pays high taxes. Our growth lags compared to eight of the other nine top cities in Idaho. Our economic development efforts are lackluster, and our development and maintenance of community upgrades and amenities is wanting.
The Pocatello mayor and City Council need to roll up their sleeves, train themselves up, and institute best-practice structurally balanced budgets for the benefit of city staff, community businesses, and the taxpayers.
Christine Stevens is a member of the Pocatello City Council.