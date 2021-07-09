Pocatello faces critical issues that have been neglected by the mayor and City Council for more than a decade. One glaring example is our lack of a comprehensive long-range planning document. We have no organized, citywide map outlining expensive, equipment, personnel and infrastructure needs looming on the horizon. We have no map outlining the creation, implementation and maintenance of critical processes such as transparency and regular outreach to community members. We have no document outlining broad goals designed to ensure the economic and lifestyle health of our city.
Many seem to think our statutorily required 10-year comprehensive plan is a citywide strategic plan. It is not. Idaho comprehensive plans deal primarily with land and development related issues. I talked with our city planner soon after he was hired and listened to a City Council presentation from the staff in charge of developing the comprehensive plan. I am confident we will have a thorough, thoughtful plan based on input from city departments and citizens in a year or so.
Some cities enhance their statutorily required comprehensive plans by delineating specific goals and critical actions to undergird them. Other cities, like Pocatello, leave action planning largely to individual departments resulting in varied thoroughness. Department long range plans are not reviewed by City Council, creating an information gap that impedes effective budgeting. This is not the fault of departments. It is the fault of the city executive — the mayor.
Statutorily required comprehensive plans are not intended to address all city needs. Effective Idaho cities also develop strategic plans that combine issues addressed in the comprehensive plan with other community needs and desires to create a citywide road map for the future that supports focused budgeting and goal implementation.
Twin Falls is one example of a city that has both the required comprehensive plan and a strategic plan. Their strategic plan can be accessed at tinyurl.com/2u9y8j9m.
Without a strategic plan, Pocatello City Council is largely budgeting from year to year with no comprehensive goals in mind. This is irresponsible and highly ineffective. Pocatello has an approximately $130 million municipal budget — not all tax dollars.
A Pocatello strategic plan, for example, would outline an organized approach to economic development to help ease the property tax burden for homeowners and their families. It would outline planning and funding approaches for important projects such as rejuvenating Historic Downtown Pocatello, implementing the River Vision, replacing our corroding fuel depot tanks before they create a spill site, installing traffic lights at dangerous intersections, creating more pay equity among our employee groups, updating our antiquated financial software, etc. A strategic plan would include a long-range approach for ensuring we have adequate water for the future and maintain our enticing outdoor environment in a way that works for private landowners and the general public.
A citywide strategic plan would tackle specific approaches to ensuring operational transparency and communication with the public. It would help departments in their current efforts to coordinate and dovetail with one another. It would ensure the creation and implementation of critical operational processes such as maintaining a contract database so we do not continue to have out-of-date agreements no one is monitoring. It would ensure we develop a process for periodic review and updating on our city website so we do not have information from 2002 touting Hoku on our economic development tab. (The mayor finally directed staff to remove this information after a recent pointed letter from Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.) and an unvarnished City Council discussion.)
We need the majority of our citizens to have jobs that afford them disposable income beyond the necessities of food, housing and transportation. Without ample community disposable income, private enterprises such as charming boutiques, intriguing eateries and thought-provoking entertainment cannot prosper and provide community leisure time pursuits to complement our outstanding outdoor opportunities. Well-rounded, vibrant community life is essential if we want attract new businesses, entrepreneurs and retirees seeking a stimulating, active life.
Our local economy cannot prosper and provide community amenities such as a walkable Historic Downtown Pocatello where people can go to shop, eat, attend a multitude of entertainment events, mingle safely and feel part of our community unless we focus ahead and commit to a plan of who we want to be in 10 to 20 years.
Creating a Pocatello strategic plan is step one. We must also rigorously review our successes and failures each year as part of on-going adaptation to changing circumstances and actively seek non-property tax funding.
Strategic planning is not some new, radical idea. It is plain common sense and every public organization and private enterprise intent on delivering services and prospering into the future has a plan. Successful organizations have had strategic plans for decades. The city of Pocatello should be no different.
Common sense teaches us to plan ahead to maximize the chances we get what we need and want. Why can’t our City Council and mayor exercise some common sense?
Christine Stevens is a member of the Pocatello City Council.