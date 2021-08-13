Another Republican has announced a run for the lieutenant governor’s job in Idaho. This one, though, is running as a Democrat.
In most recent years, that would be a shortcut to a double-digit loss at the polls. This year may be very different.
Because current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is, as you know, running for Gov. Brad Little’s job, the lieutenant governor’s race is wide open. So far, three Republicans have announced they’re candidates for the job McGeachin says she’s leaving.
To run against the winner of their primary, Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler, who calls herself “a lifelong Republican,” announced Wednesday she’s running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.
In an interview this week, she told me her Idaho roots go deep. Pickens Manweiler was born and raised in Pocatello. Her father, Dennis Pickens, is a third-generation Idahoan who came to Pocatello when his family moved here from Rigby.
Pickens Manweiler and her husband, who has family in Salmon, “chose to be in Idaho” and to raise their two children here. She praised Idaho values, especially the importance of family, support for public education and personal integrity.
In 2016, however, Pickens Manweiler felt the Idaho Republican Party abandoned her, and many Republicans like her, when it chose to back “a person over the party.” That left her aligned with many Republicans but not with their party so she became a Democrat.
She grew frustrated this year with Idaho’s continuing failure to adequately fund public education. “There were federal dollars available that could have and should have been invested in Idaho schools,” but weren’t, Pickens Manweiler said.
That was partly because of failed leadership, she argued. An example was when Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, was able to kill acceptance of a $6 million Trump-administration grant to fund early childhood education in Idaho.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said almost nothing when Giddings and others made false claims about the grant on the House floor.
“Bedke’s silence on Giddings’ behavior distracted from his ability to lead,” said Pickens Manweiler. “He wound up losing control of his caucus.”
Both Bedke and Giddings are running for lieutenant governor in the Republican primary. Also in that race is Luke Malek. He was a state representative for six years in District 4 (the city of Coeur d’Alene) until he chose not to run in 2018.
Bedke is the best known. He is in his ninth two-year term in the Legislature and has led the Idaho House of Representatives since 2012.
Malek is an attorney in a successful private practice. In the Legislature, he was a moderate conservative. These days that puts him to the left of Bedke, who has been moving possibly farther to the right than he intended as his caucus has become more strident about social issues.
Giddings currently represents District 7, an abomination that sprawls from Bonner County through Kellogg, Orofino and Grangeville all the way south to Riggins. She has polled only 56 percent in the Republican primary in her last two campaigns.
If next spring’s Republican primary for lieutenant governor were a two-way race between either Bedke or Malek and Giddings, Giddings would likely lose. However, if the contest remains three-way, Giddings, has a very real shot at winning. That’s because even though she’s the least-qualified of the three, Malek and Bedke are politically enough alike to split the moderate Republican vote and allow Giddings to win with just the votes of her party’s far right faction.
Giddings is a darling of the extreme right. She is a co-chair on McGeachin’s “task force” searching for left-wing influence in Idaho education. In the Legislature, she has aligned most closely with Reps. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Heather Scott, R-Blanchard.
She made headlines early this month when she was the subject of a House Ethics Committee hearing and refused to participate in parts of the proceeding. The committee voted unanimously Aug. 3 to recommend she be censured by the full House and kicked off the Commerce and Human Resources Committee.
The actions followed an allegation by a legislative intern that she was sexually assaulted by a Lewiston legislator. He later resigned, but not before Giddings came to his defense and posted a photo and the name and address of the young intern on social media. Giddings then lied to the Ethics Committee about her actions.
If Giddings wins her primary race, she may have a difficult time getting past Pickens Manweiler. Giddings’ brand of playing the victim card, sowing fear and lying may play well with her base. However, as the House Ethics Committee vote revealed, there are plenty of rational Republicans who are unimpressed.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.