With the close of Pocatello’s FY 21 budgeting cycle, here are some takeaways based on Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.), a citizen grassroots groups’ observations/opinions.
1. The city’s levy rate is estimated to drop. Your new property value will be multiplied by a lower city levy rate. That could produce a higher or lower city tax amount depending on your property value. The levy rate decrease was because of an overall increase in property valuations and the city’s “tax ask” decreasing approximately 1 percent from FY20. A good portion of the city's savings from the approximate 12.67 percent medical premium decrease is not likely to repeat next year. To help secure the decrease after a couple budgetary snafus, the City Council increased estimated sales tax and highway tax revenues. Additionally, you will (hopefully) see a separate credit on your November tax bill due to the one-time governor’s taxpayer relief from the Cares Act (federal pass through). But that has nothing to do with the city budget.
2. The city budgeting process clearly needs improvement. It is disjointed with little meaningful or clear analysis occurring. Yes, new council members had a huge learning curve, but those watching closely from the outside see a “streamlined” process that is designed to limit council involvement and inhibit transparency. Council members could not catch the glaring duplicate revenue error in the published notice/budget that may have resulted in nearly $4 million deficit because they were never shown a draft of the public notice nor the budget digest before publishing. A consolidated departmental line-item budget to reference during the budget process wasn’t provided per the council members we spoke with. How can they fulfill their fiduciary responsibilities when they lack the basic tools to do so?
3. The mayor and majority of council seem totally unreceptive to a "deep dive" into the Pocatello budget. Questions regarding current practices, protocols, decisions, etc., are perceived as either personal attacks on council or employees. This defensive shift is not only frustrating to watch, it creates conflict, distracts from the substance of the debate and disables the productivity of the council. As taxpayers we need to hear tough questions asked, analyzed rigorously and then resolved for assurance that we are getting the best value for our taxpayer dollars. Instead, the current administration prefers that no one rock-the-boat — just accept rote explanations at face value — no questions asked.
4. Pocatello’s mayor and majority of council are firm in their assertions that city employees are not paid at market rate. This may be entirely factual. We don’t know because no actual data has been provided. We believe it is unlikely to hold true for all positions. If factual, then the council needs to address how to bring those positions up to market. Assertions need to be backed with data, which so far has been questionably missing. Additionally, salary increases within paygrades (steps) are not tied to any performance criteria.
5. Pocatello leadership frequently compares Pocatello to Idaho Falls, Boise and Meridian. P.A.G.E. takes exception to those comparisons. We believe the best comparisons are with cities most closely resembling Pocatello in population, square acreage, maintained road mileage, utility customers, etc. Those cities are Twin Falls, Caldwell and Coeur D'Alene with a cost-of-living (COL) adjustment. It's OK to use the "big boy" comparisons for considerations like pay differentials in police starting-salaries, especially if we're losing recruits to those cities. However, these larger cities are not good for fiscal or staffing comparisons. Comparisons between Pocatello and more similar cities can certainly be adjusted to account for differences and to focus on the services we have in common.
6. Our elected city representatives don’t look to other similar cities to see how we compare in spending and in tax ask. When we tried to point this out in an emailed letter dated June 26, 2020, we were ignored by the mayor and majority of the council. When Councilwoman Stevens tried to discuss this communication in early July, the mayor yelled at her for attacking employees and then quickly adjourned for a 10-minute break. He reconvened council about an hour later.
7. P.A.G.E.’s concerns focus on why Pocatello's (property) tax ask is higher than other Idaho cities closer to our size? Our FY20 tax ask is between 31 and 72 percent higher than Caldwell, Coeur D’Alene and Twin Falls. Why? What are taxpayers getting in Pocatello for a $13,161,759 greater tax ask than Caldwell? There are differences we’ve identified, but when we asked the city to help us further identify differences, we received no response.
8. If other cities are using privatization as one option for "cost savings," why aren't we examining those possibilities? Both Twin Falls and Caldwell have services provided primarily by outside sources (i.e. sanitation and animal shelter). Maybe that won’t work here, but what’s the harm in exploring new options that might reap tax savings?
9. The division of power within Pocatello is blurred at best. The mayor is tasked with carrying out the ordinances/policies, supervising employees and overseeing law enforcement. The City Council as the legislative body has the authority to propose/pass ordinances, establish city policies and oversee all fiscal matters. When council members abdicate their authority to establish policy to the mayor, citizens are not well represented. Councilmembers Adamson, Leeuwrik and Cheatum did this when they allowed the mayor to discontinue public comment without a full discussion and vote by the City Council for 5-plus months.
Our questions are justified and our concerns deserved. How can you help bring accountability? Be engaged and informed by attending City Council and/or other local government meetings. Watch council videos if you cannot attend — they are available at youtube.com/c/PocatelloCommunityMedia. Send emails to council members with your opinion — especially when you’re dissatisfied with a decision/vote. Share what you learn with others. Follow P.A.G.E. on Facebook. Together, through a more informed voting public, we can usher in positive changes.
Heather Disselkoen is co-founder of Pocatello for Accountable Government Entities (P.A.G.E.).