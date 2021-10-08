I am running for Mayor of Pocatello because this is my home. I believe our people deserve more transparent, citizen-centered, fiscally responsible local government. I ran on these principles as a City Council candidate and find them even more compelling today.
I am not interested in a political career or recognition for myself. However, I long to see Pocatello stand proud — known for excellence in serving her residents and employees.
There are those who will say Pocatello cannot be my “home” because I wasn’t born here, haven’t lived here long enough, whatever. For me, home is not a place where I was born. It is a place where I have chosen to live and invest my time and energy in an effort to make things just a little bit better for everyone. By that definition, Pocatello is clearly my home.
I believe that after nearly two years on City Council and 20-plus years as a school administrator, I have the skills and insights to guide Pocatello. I participate in a variety of community volunteer organizations including chairing the Johnny Creek Firewise Committee, spearheading local efforts to protect public access roads in Bannock County, Rotary and the Elks. I have experience creating and implementing strategic long-range plans and understand the need for collaborative planning/budgeting among departments with sometimes competing interests. I have championed transparency, fiscal responsibility, accountability, and planning as a candidate and City Council member. Our disappointing growth during the last decade speaks volumes. Idaho grew by 14 percent. Pocatello grew by 3.8 percent! We continue to lose ground as surrounding cities surpass us. I support thoughtful residential and commercial growth that increases our tax base, provides decent jobs, keeps families close and enhances our quality of life.
I have no local family or business connections to cloud my perceptions. I make city decisions based solely on verifiable information and the collective best interests of all Pocatellans.
Pocatello’s potential is not being realized. Her citizens’ hard-earned dollars are being spent without the necessary planning and thoughtful consideration of the big picture within which individual decisions at the city level must be made. We have no economic development plan — no vision of what we need to do and how to proceed when it comes to bringing in decent-paying jobs to increase our community disposable income and make us ever-more desirable to commercial development. We have no long-range plan to guide our spending priorities. We have an internally sloppy financial system that does not have the checks and balances necessary to safeguard taxpayer money from misdirected spending. We have long avoided issuing the detailed monthly expenditure reports the City Council needs to responsibly discharge its statutory fiduciary duty to manage the city budget. These same reports are a critical component of transparent fiscal reporting to the public and should be readily available each month.
I know from my nearly two years on City Council, numerous conversations with city employees and the information I have been able to get — and not get — our city is administratively adrift.
Let me be clear — that does not mean the majority of our departments and divisions lack quality work plans. It means our administrative superstructure within which employees function has no adaptable long-range guiding plan. It lacks policies, procedures, protocols, chains of authority and goal-based accountability.
No quality organization succeeds without a well-thought-out long-range plan. As we look at thriving cities across our state and region, we find many fine examples of long-range municipal planning. Yet, Pocatello has nothing! Our many excellent department and division plans and our statutorily required Comprehensive Plan coexisting do not constitute a long-range strategic plan.
If elected mayor, my top focus areas will be:
Revitalize our administrative support structure
— Hire a highly experienced, qualified CFO willing to work with a city facing significant financial challenges and fiscal policy/procedure issues and correct current inadequacies such as lack of purchase orders, lack of sufficient expense detail in monthly reports, oversight of department purchases above the department level, etc.
— Group the following existing departments into a Department of Administration: finance, city clerk and administrative functions of the mayor’s office, billing, legal, IT and HR.
— Hire a chief administrative officer who answers directly to the City Council using a small portion of the nearly $1 million already budgeted for currently empty positions.
— Develop a long-range strategic plan with a spending plan to complement our 10-year statutorily required Comprehensive Plan and department plans.
— Catalog all policies, procedures, contracts in discrete digital locations for easy reference, transparency and regular review.
— Conduct an operational efficiency audit to explore maximum productivity. Reorganize if indicated.
— Retain skilled, experienced employees through competitive wages/benefits.
— Engage employees in facilitated problem-solving to enhance the workplace environment.
Stabilize Our finances
— Reorganize if indicated by the operational efficiency audit.
— Work with Council to adopt binding budgeting policies to ensure best practices in balanced budgeting.
— Right-size city staff humanely over a finite time period through standard procedures such as attrition, hiring restraint and internal transfers.
— Retain highly skilled employees through competitive wages and benefits.
— Shift into economic development overdrive.
Encourage economic development
— Stop making excuses that economic development does not work in Pocatello as has been stated.
— Seek and engage developers specializing in in-fill and quality affordable housing.
— Actively engage with regional and local economic development entities by regularly attending meetings and meeting with staff.
— Develop a clearly delineated plan with regional and local economic development agencies to ensure their focus includes Pocatello.
— Involve community experts in crafting an economic development plan.
— Create city and community economic rapid response teams to shepherd potential new employers through city processes. Make them feel welcome and valued.
— Reorganize staffing to create a city economic development liaison. Fill it as soon as financially reasonable.
— Streamline the city processes that potential and committed new businesses need to navigate in order to get shovels in the ground and launch from existing real estate.
— Ensure that entities receiving tax and fee breaks are held to clearly delineated achievement goals that benefit the citizens of Pocatello.
— Examine what is working in other communities. Adopt what could work for Pocatello.
— Redesign the economic development section of our city webpage based on expert input from local/regional economic development agencies/experienced professionals in our community using exemplary regional examples.
Engage the public
— Host bi-monthly “Saturday Mornings with the Mayor” informal discussions at City Hall.
— Create easily digested website explanations of property taxes, levy rates, taxing districts, city organizational charts, FAQs, etc.
— Hold regular town halls at City Hall and locations throughout the community.
— Create a truly meaningful Mayor’s Newsletter containing critical public information.
— Ensure a customer service orientation in all city interactions with the public.
— Respond to code violations in a timely manner.
— Hold public forums related to code enforcement and drug-related neighborhood crime.
Create a full-city approach to budgeting and capital improvements
— Tie all departmental budgets/plans to the long-range strategic plan.
— Prioritize departmental requests based on the strategic plan.
— Establish set-aside funds for departments not funded through customer fees (e.g., Animal Services, Parks and Recreation, Library) to incentivize savings/support fund accumulation for large projects.
