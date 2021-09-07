In a recent interview, a member of the Pocatello City Council compared the council’s governing operation to that of North Korea’s. I found this shocking, just as many North Koreans possibly did and gasped “We’re THAT bad!?”
Frankly, I have no beef whatsoever with the Pocatello City Council or Mayor Brian Blad. But that could change if they all start showing up at City Council meetings sporting North Korean state-sanctioned haircuts making them all look like Moe of the Three Stooges!
I would also be a little concerned if the walls in the City Council Chambers suddenly display posters with inspirational sayings like, “Let us turn ours into a country of mushrooms by making mushroom cultivation scientific, intensive and industrialized!”
It appears that there is a philosophical split in the City Council resulting in a three-against-three voting standoff on many issues. As a result, Mayor Blad is stuck in the middle and must cast the tie breaker vote. And with two female council members squaring off on opposite sides of each contentious issue, well, you couldn’t pay me enough… wait, I can’t say that.
In the article, a member of the City Council describes Blad as performing like a dictator so that “one person controls everything.” This possibly leads to an implied comparison of Mayor Blad with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.
I really cannot see similarities between the two men myself. Kim has been described as socially awkward and reluctant to make eye contact. But from what I’ve seen of Mayor Blad, he seems to be just the opposite in that regard.
Surely, one would never see Kim Jong-un running in road races, though he reportedly scaled a snow-covered mountain wearing black leather dress shoes! Yet, I have witnessed Mayor Blad running in local races and chatting with folks at baseball games. He just gives the impression of being a regular guy, yet a quintessential politician. Not a bad combination for a city mayor.
Despite that, when it comes to the mayor’s behavior toward the City Council, there are some possible red flags that would signal a change and a clear warning sign for Pocatellans.
For example, if Blad should stand up at a future City Council meeting and announce that he is no longer to be called “Mayor.” Instead, Council members are to refer to him as “Supreme Leader and Commander of the City Council.”
And if he demanded that the council members stand at the conclusion of meetings from now on and shout “Long Live Dear Respected Leader Blad!”
Yeah, that could signal some real trouble is brewing.
But that’s not all. If the council member’s comparison of the City Council to North Korea is truly accurate, there could be a lot more radical changes taking place than just hairdos and titles.
Consider this: Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has commanded every citizen to turn over 200 pounds of human poop a day for fertilizer according to reports.
Well, if “EVERYTHING… must make it past Mayor Brian Blad’s desk,” as a City Council member pointed out, then it’s not too difficult to imagine what a mess that would create if Blad should incorporate the North Korean leader’s manure policy for the City Council!
It goes without saying that City Council members should be wary if Mayor Blad starts ordering boshintang, a traditional North Korean soup with a main ingredient of dog meat, in place of sub sandwiches for their work sessions.
Also, if the mayor should announce a “bring your dog to work day” for council members, I have one word of advice: Don’t.
In North Korea, a person could be executed by firing squad, hanging, or decapitation in public simply for falling asleep during one of Kim Jong-un’s meetings! It is even rumored that a North Korean defense minister caught falling asleep at a Kim Jong-un event was executed with an anti-aircraft gun before a large crowd.
It does not take much imagination to picture the ghastly results if Mayor Blad incorporates a similar policy — but I must admit it would really perk up the City Council meetings!
Finally, a possible North Korean connection that could actually be beneficial and dissolve the gap between the two City Council factions, creating a more convivial environment at future meetings, is the Korean country’s stance on marijuana use.
It is illegal on paper, but according to insiders pot is readily available and local authorities tend to look the other way regarding its use.
So, if Mayor Blad and the council start lighting up at their meetings, it could result in less bickering and a lot more smiling, holding hands and singing, “Come on, people now, smile on your brother, everybody get together, try to love one another right now.”
Ahhh, now that’s a meeting I would gladly attend.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.