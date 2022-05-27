I have read the newspaper article and watched the video of the May 19, 2022, Pocatello City Council meeting. The video captures our dysfunction as a governing body. My essential question is, “What are we going to do to heal this dysfunction and move forward doing the peoples’ business in a healthy, professional manner?” Until we answer this question, we are shirking our professional duties as elected officials and should be ashamed.
By its very definition, a democratic republic is about inclusion of all voices. Fulfilling an inclusive mission should be our overriding focus as an elected representative city council.
When a governing body is dysfunctional, it is the fault of all members of that body. I suggest it is also the special responsibility of the council president (elected unanimously by the council in 2022) to work with the entire body to ensure fair/respectful processes/procedures.
It is the council’s job to deliberate and offer rationales for their votes to ensure a well-rounded, transparent, public process. Questions/statements regarding individual perspectives/opinions germane to specific agenda items are legitimate aspects of deliberation. Opinionated judgmental statements clearly directed by one council member toward another are unacceptable. Clearly, we need training regarding our responsibilities.
I understand it can be emotionally difficult when a council person has a close relative who is a city employee. However, being a conscientious council member requires professional distancing/detachment from family, social/religious ties, and personal political ambitions. I understand this may be a heavy lift for some council members, but it is, nonetheless, a legitimate expectation.
Since the council is expected to review financial statements in advance, it seems legitimate for department/division heads to do the same and be conversant with their departmental expenditures. After all, the mayor/various council members have stated that once the overall budget is approved, department heads should be free to expend funds as they see fit.
If that is true, the only way council/citizens will know how funds are actually spent is to examine financial statements and ask questions with the expectation that department/division heads who are overseeing decisions about how to spend funds as they see fit will have answers.
Our city finance department is in a sad state! Current employees execute their job responsibilities, but we have not had a full-time qualified CFO at the helm for nearly a year. Based on statements by our human resources director and correspondence from prospective candidates, we cannot apparently find a willing candidate because we are not able to meet the marketplace salary expectations for qualified, experienced city CFOs.
The mayor has stated publicly that department heads would rightly sue the city if we paid the CFO a competitive salary. Experienced outside city finance and HR experts have suggested there are viable solutions readily available. To date, we have had no meaningful discussion about how to solve our CFO dilemma. The mayor is acting CFO despite having no training/expertise. This is not confidence-inspiring for some council members.
Our departing CFO recommended adjustments to our financial policies/procedures and suggested appointing a sub-committee to create a draft of revised protocols for final review when we hire a CFO. Council discussed this, but to date the mayor has not created an agenda opportunity to move forward. With a complex city budget of about 135 million dollars, this is clearly not where we should be.
A city is a service organization — meaning that it exists to provide services for the people who fund its existence on behalf of the target constituency (city residents). Healthy service organizations guided by balanced leadership regularly assess themselves. They take immediate, concrete steps to address dysfunction before it becomes the cultural norm for the organization.
There are some clear, concrete steps this council and mayor could initiate to help us become the professional, quality City Council our constituents deserve. The six council members need to engage in professionally facilitated sessions designed to bring grievances to the surface, address diverse perspectives respectfully, and construct rules of conduct and meeting procedure all members can embrace.
Such sessions must be led by qualified, neutral third parties chosen unanimously by the six council members. Once functioning protocols are agreed upon, they govern all council interactions — official or otherwise. The mayor must agree to support the norms and rules of order the council chooses for itself.
After reviewing a number of meeting tapes, it is clear the vast majority of intra-council disagreements revolve around the integrity of our organizational financial infrastructure or exceptional expenditures such as the current proposed SkyWest contract. It is rare for serious differences of opinion to arise relative to other routine council business.
Therefore, it makes sense to focus on resolving council-member differences based on varying levels of comfort with our financial operations, policies and procedures. Council needs to be apprised of exactly what the plan is to secure a qualified, experienced CFO. We must define the barriers that have resulted in Pocatello lacking a CFO for nearly a year and address them transparently and realistically.
In the interim, we must follow the policies/procedures already officially adopted by council action — or agree unanimously to change them to something that gives every current council member a satisfactory level of professional confidence in our financial systems. We will undoubtedly require a skilled facilitator to help us surmount the damage we have already inflicted on each other and move forward focused on what is best for the community.
Finally, council must adopt a meeting rule allowing any council member who believes we are succumbing to our dysfunctional patterns to call a brief recess during which the six council members will course-correct in private.
The council president can propose the council undertake a correction process on its own or the mayor can create an agenda discussion/decision opportunity for the council. Sadly, neither option appears imminent while we continue to fall short and fail to be the council we could be.
Christine Stevens is a member of the Pocatello City Council.