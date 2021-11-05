Now that Halloween is over, each one of us can finally remove the mask, come out of the crypt, and declare to the world, “I am afraid of needles!” There, don’t you feel better already? I know that I do.
Of course, the people that I am referring to are those of us who suffer from trypanophobia — fear of needles. I am not sure, but I believe the name comes from the Greek terms trypano, meaning “get away from me” and phobos, meaning “with that needle thingy.”
For a long time, those with needle phobia were able to hide in the shadows — or in restrooms and broom closets whenever the nurse briefly left the exam room prior to giving us a shot. But now, due to the pandemic, we are exposed daily in the national news despite feeble efforts at subterfuge.
NBA star Kyrie Irving explained his reason for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination by claiming such gibberish as “it’s about being true to what feels good for me.”
But come on, the only logical reason a guy would choose to jeopardize a potential four-year, $187 million contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets is that he has trypanophobia.
If Kyrie really wanted to do something he “feels good” about, he would get the shot, sign the contract and slip me a million or two.
Or how about Washington State University head football coach Nick Rolovich getting fired by the school on Oct. 19 after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Rolovich was the state’s highest-paid employee, earning an annual salary of $3.2 million.
Rolovich said he refused vaccination for “private” reasons. Well, yeah, but for $3.2 million I’d even be willing to spill my guts to the press about my hemorrhoids!
Indeed, when you think about it, how could an NBA star or a football coach of all people dare to admit to their teams that they have a fear of needles? They simply couldn’t — until now, that is.
I am here to declare Independence Day for all those who suffer from needle phobia. From this moment on, I pronounce freedom from worn-out, fabricated excuses for avoiding vaccinations. No more “it’s against my personal philosophy" or “my religious beliefs won’t let me” or “it’s a government conspiracy.” Instead, let’s all just take a deep breath and fess up: “I am afraid of needles!”
Have you noticed that people who are asked to explain what exactly their “personal philosophy” is tend to drift off into excuse No. 3 and begin spouting haywire theories they found on the dark web or in the GOP platform?
They say crazy stuff like the vaccination contains microchips that the government uses to send our brain messages, which, of course, is totally… wait, what’s that humming sound in my head… oh no…!
Whew, it’s just the cat on my lap purring. OK, where was I?
Oh yeah, likewise the religious belief excuse is also highly suspect. Especially when you have these flaky religions popping up on the internet that will sell a person religious exemption application forms and a signed letter from a “pastor” for $175.
Granted, that’s a bargain compared to what it costs to belong to other religions, but still.
Besides, the only time the word "needle" appears in the Bible is in the proverb "it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God," which should be of concern for camels, but not humans with trypanophobia.
In paintings I’ve seen, one disciple appears to feel faint when Jesus uses the term "needle" in his proverb, so that would indicate trypanophobia has been around for a long time and is not a laughing matter.
The proof that needle phobia is the real reason people refuse the vaccination is in the statistical pudding. Research indicates that around 30 percent of the adult population suffers from trypanophobia while at the same time around 30 percent of the adult population has not received one COVID-19 shot. Bingo!
Fortunately, there are recommendations for overcoming one’s fear of needles and to make receiving a shot easier.
Exposure therapy, which involves a gradual increase in your exposure to needles, can lessen the fear they cause. You can do this in the comfort of your home by simply watching the nightly news and its countless closeups of needles poking arms.
Another is the use of distraction where the nurse diverts the patient’s attention by pretending to cough while giving the shot. One drawback to this is that the nurse’s coughing may signal to the patient “She’s got the virus!” which would not be good.
A creative distraction alternative to coughing is for the nurse to drop F-bombs while poking the patient. A study found that swearing can reduce pain by one-third. Huh, I always wondered why some men pay 99 cents per minute to have women do that over the phone!
Just to be clear: This phobia is not limited to people who are overly sensitive to pain or aren’t “tough enough.” However, I must admit that I qualify on both counts.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.