I was in denial that Tom Potter had died until I attended the celebration of his life on Aug. 21, 2021. The news that he passed suddenly on Sept. 13, 2020, reached me when I was traveling, and I still hadn’t wrapped my mind around the reality of his death.
Tom’s passing crossed my mind again when a grant request was made to the Bistline Foundation several months past to fund major improvements at the Westside Players theater. It was an easy decision for our board to grant support to this valuable community asset.
Anyone familiar with Westside appreciates Tom’s yeoman contribution toward a dinner theater program that has entertained us for years.
Not only was Tom a key driver of the Westside bus, but his wife, Diana, has made me laugh more than any actor or actress I have watched over the years in Pocatello; such delightful performances. And Brooklynne, his daughter, is a talented artist who donated a significant part of the value of an abstract painting that spans two floors in the Marshal Public Library foyer.
I almost missed the celebration of Tom’s life because my friend Taty is visiting from Mexico. She came to assist me on our trip now underway throughout the Northwest collecting computers for Mayan children in Chiapas.
Before departing from Pocatello, Taty and I were headed to the Greek Festival. She had never tasted Greek food, and you would have to fly to Greece to top the savory Greek cuisine served annually in Pocatello. We were en route to the festival when a friend texted me about Tom’s memorial.
Our schedule was hastily revised because of my great respect for Tom. For me, he was a gentle giant in the art community, and we had interfaced often regarding creative ventures. You knew working with Tom that you could rely upon his word. You also knew that if Tom was involved, things got done.
Having become a “senior” citizen, I have become very accepting of death. I have lived through many endings (tragic and natural) to life’s circle, and it’s inevitable for all of us. Normally, when people have lived a full life, I do not dwell on the pain of losing them. I focus upon celebrating the goodness they brought us while we shared life’s stage.
Deaths that pain me greatly are those where lives are nipped too early. I knew a precious girl in the Yucatan who was 6 years old when she died suddenly from a respiratory infection. Leslie was her name, and I think often about how her life ended before it ever really started.
You can never take this precious commodity we share for granted. Life’s frailty always lurks as we go about our business. I interviewed a vivacious Mike Vigliaturo several weeks past for a column I’m working on, and he is suddenly gone as well.
It is rare for me to react painfully when I hear of someone older dying (I consider people over 60 older), but when I learned Tom was gone it hurt, and I ran from my feelings. However, they resurfaced when we reviewed the Westside grant request, and it brought me to tears thinking about the untimely loss of this wonderful man.
Then came the memorial last week that Taty and I attended. As we approached the facility we heard a Mariachi band playing. It was the first time I have experienced a Mariachi band playing a “gig” in Pocatello — Taty was pleasantly surprised.
As we entered the building I saw friends and acquaintances enjoying the festive energy. We surveyed the food — it was gourmet Mexican fare. Taty likes the word "delicious," and I heard her utter it several times as we sampled the delicacies while trying to preserve space for the Greek food yet to come.
I visited with Diana, Tom’s wife, and Brooklynne, his daughter, and met for the first time Tom’s granddaughter Stella. Diana told me about how she and Tom loved visiting Mexico for their wedding anniversaries, but that last year’s trip was canceled because of COVID-19 — and then Tom died.
How fitting that Diana chose a joyful Mexican theme to celebrate the loss of her high school sweetheart, the man she married in 1975.
When we left the memorial for the Greek festival (where Taty again oft uttered the word "delicious"), she said, “The celebration for Tom was different from Mexico. I didn’t see anyone crying. At Mexican funerals we cry rivers of tears.”
I assured her a river had flowed during the year that preceded the celebration of Tom’s life. His untimely death pained many hearts in our community, and we will continue honoring his memory for a long time.
My first reaction still stands: Please, not Tom Potter. It’s way too early for this jewel to have passed. As the poem on his memorial card said, “You are not forgotten, loved one, nor will you ever be; as long as life and memory last, we will remember thee.”
This was a vibrant life dedicated to serving others that was taken from us way too early. Thank you, classy Tom, and your family for all that you have done to enrich our lives. I don’t think we have heard the last from the Potters on that score.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.