Dude! What are you thinking? Why are you doing this?
I would like to suggest a playlist for you to help you chill out:
— Sade, “Why Can’t We Live Together?”: This is not about a romantic cohabitation like you might think. Lead vocalist Helen Adu is vocalizing the desire for world peace despite our differences.
— War, “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”: Ironic band name, I get it. But it’s an obvious classic that calls for mutual respect, again despite our political and cultural differences.
— Sly and the Family Stone, “Everyday People”: Another classic from 1969 calling for unity and acceptance notwithstanding our lifestyle choices and occupations.
— Santana, “Evil Ways”: The first stanza is the key. You, Mr. Putin, really need to “change your evil ways. These words are true, Lord knows you need to change.”
— Tool, “Right In Two”: Those thumbs you were given are not meant to forge blades and clubs to beat your brothers down. I don't know if you believe in angels or not, but your actions are confusing and making them cry.
— James Brown: “Get Up Offa That Thing!”: Motion is lotion man! Get up and dance, burn off that pent up hostility. You’ll feel great from the endorphins and forget all about Ukraine.
Mr. Putin, nobody agrees with or understands your actions and the motivation behind them. Your actions were recently labeled as “genocide.” I am not old enough to know first hand but I take it on very good authority that you are mimicking Hitler’s behavior from way back in 1939. That is not a compliment, by the way. I know you dont give a spit about what I or others around the world think. But guess what? You have no friends here and you never will as long as this act of war continues. Evil can never be justified. Please give it up and go back to your own confused and insecure delusions of power.
Ukraine has never harmed you or your empire. Nor are they a future threat to such. The world would pretty much be happy to ignore you if you ignore us in return. Then there will be at least some measure of peace in your part of the planet. Here is one last selection for you that I feel is appropriate: Edwin Starr: “War.” Listen closely, “War….what is it good for? Absolutely nothin! … It ain't nothin but a heartbreak.” I am not sure what source you use in Russia for music. But if it makes it easier for you, I’ll share with you my Spotify username and password … call me! Peace, brother!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.