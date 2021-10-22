When I was a kid, on evenings after supper we often played a game. We called it “kick-the-can.”
It was a sort of hide-and seek. The object was to kick the can while avoiding being tagged. It was simple and fun in the evening twilight.
Idaho’s five highest elected state officials are playing a similar game. The difference is they are kicking the can down the road, refusing to raise fees the state charges ranchers to graze livestock on state land. Idaho public schools are losing money as a result.
Idaho’s governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state controller and superintendent of public instruction make up the Idaho Land Board. They meet several times each year with the responsibility of directing the Idaho Department of Lands so that it properly manages land owned by Idaho.
The Land Board, established by the Idaho constitution, is supposed to see Idaho lands managed for maximum profit over the long term. The money generated is mainly intended for the use of Idaho schools.
This week the Land Board considered a proposal to raise fees for grazing livestock on state land. After considerable discussion, the board voted 2-2 to keep the grazing fees the same.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra voted to keep the current fee structure. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and State Controller Brandon Woolf voted to adopt a new formula proposed by the Dept. of Lands.
Gov. Brad Little turned the meeting over to Denney and correctly did not participate in the discussion or vote. He recused himself, noting his family has livestock and ranching interests.
This game of kick-the-can with grazing fees in Idaho has been going on for nearly 30 years. The last time the Land Board changed Idaho’s fee formula for grazing livestock on state land was 1993.
In 2017, then-Gov. Butch Otter and the other current members of the Land Board discussed grazing fees at length and voted 5-0 to leave them unchanged. In 2018, Wasden was the only no vote in 4-1 Land Board decision to continue considering, but not yet changing, grazing fees.
This year’s vote was the closest the Land Board has come to taking action. There’s a reason why.
Wasden and Woolf recognize Idaho is in legal jeopardy if it doesn’t meet its constitutional requirement to maximize revenue for state land over the long term. Here’s a glimpse of how much grazers are undercharged for using Idaho state land.
This year grazing on state-owned land in Idaho costs ranchers just over a third as much as it does to rent private grazing land. Next year the state will charge slightly less.
Failure to raise the fees this year will cost Idaho schools $530,000. That’s a small amount compared to the state’s public school budget, but it’s significant when it happens every year.
I’ll be the first to admit grazing fees are not a simple matter. The quality of available forage, costs a rancher may have to pay to transport stock to and from the leased range, potential for lost livestock, cost of water for the stock and many other items affect the value of leased grazing land.
Still, here in the Intermountain West Utah, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Colorado and Nevada all charge ranchers significantly more for grazing than Idaho does. Only New Mexico, Wyoming and Arizona charge less.
Wasden recognizes that the longer the Land Board fails to act on grazing fees the more likely it is someone will sue to force higher fees to support public education. Defending Idaho’s less than market value public-land grazing fees will be difficult.
It’s time for the Land Board to quit playing its version of kick-the-can. Idaho’s public schools deserve better.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.