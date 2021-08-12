No, the brightly colored modeling clay of my youth was not named for a Greek philosopher. In fact, the “Plato” credited with founding the first university in western civilization, the Academy of Athens, is possibly no one’s name. More likely it was a nickname from the Greek for “one of wide girth.”
So apparently teachers didn’t get much respect even back in the fifth century BCE. And that is a shame, because this Plato guy thought a lot about “truth.” His lesson plans, or “Dialogues,” contain amazing insights like this: “Truth cannot be denied: the ball is round, black is black and white is white.”
Really smart “Plato experts” tell me this phrase refers to a visual aid the philosopher used in his classes. He would apparently divide his students and seat them to the left and right of an amphitheater. From a pouch he would produce an object covered in cloth. Holding the object in between the two groups he would uncover it, revealing a ball. Plato would then ask, “What color is the surface of this ball?”
The students to Plato’s left would declare that the ball they saw was white. The students to Plato’s right would swear the ball was black. Plato would then ask both sides to come up with arguments supporting their differing views.
Needless to say, no one was persuaded. Black was black and white was white. Because the ball was round, the students barely noticed as Plato rotated the sphere 90 degrees to reveal that it was painted white on one side and black on the other.
The light bulb Plato hoped to switch on was that, to arrive at the truth, one must sometimes get information from another person looking at the same surface from a different perspective.
This was possibly the same teaching recorded by a tax collector four centuries later when a carpenter’s son encouraged “but if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established.”
The lesson of Plato’s ball applies to many modern problems. Here are just four:
One: Teaching to value diversity and inclusion is not a Marxist plot. Holding engineering conferences in the men’s locker room isn’t wrong because a female engineer may complain. It is wrong because the “conference” runs a high risk of seeing just one side of the ball.
Two: Those with different perspectives are not our enemy. Nicknames like “snowflake” and “deplorable” are ways to dismiss an opposing point of view. If you demonize those on the other side of the ball, you will miss what truth they see.
Three: Humility is still a good thing. Courage is standing up for truth. Humility is recognizing that “only God sees the heart of man.” It is not courage, but arrogance that leads us to presume why someone doesn’t see things the same as us. If we brand other’s viewpoints “a big lie” or “a socialist plot,” it is our pride blinding us to a more complete vision of the ball’s surface.
Four: The strength of our free republic is its inclusiveness. A kind and generous dictator is still inferior to a free and open society because the dictator is trapped by just one point of view. Suppressing the voices of individuals, whether that is discouraging a hesitant vote or banning an unpopular tweet, limits the number of eyes on the ball, meaning we may miss important detail.
It would be easy to ignore an observation made by a long dead, and possibly overweight, Greek teacher just trying to do his job before the invention of PowerPoint. But Plato’s visual aid from a much simpler time gives us an insight into truth that somehow all 300 cable news channels miss.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.