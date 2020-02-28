I have been fired from one job in my life. It happened over 40 years ago when I was working as a busboy at a national hotel chain. The firing rankled me at the time because I was a hard-working employee who did nothing to justify termination.
This all occurred when unions were stronger in Idaho’s workplace, and I was a dues-paying member in good standing at the hotel. A man had recently been promoted to general manager of the facility; before that, he was their bartender.
I had concluded there were some unfair employment practices occurring at the facility. Fancying a career in law, I drafted a document titled a “Petition of Busboy Grievances.” It took several days to fine-tune the document, and I punctuated my effort with fancy language to jazz its impact.
After having polished the petition, I ran my piece of legalese by Rose. She was an experienced waitresses who always treated me fairly. Rose studied the document and said, “Well, everything you say in here is true, but I wouldn’t submit it to management.”
“Why not?” I asked.
“Trust me. It won’t go over well, and they might fire you.”
“Why would they fire me? I haven’t done anything wrong, and I’m just asking them to consider instituting some fair policies.”
“I hear you, Jesse, but that’s my recommendation. You can do as you please, but don’t say I didn’t warn you.”
I pondered Rose’s words for a day before submitting my petition to the manager’s office. We had a union protecting us, and I was sure they wouldn’t dismiss a hard-working employee who followed the rules.
Three days later, I was summoned to a meeting with the boss, a rather stubby man. His demeanor was brusque as I entered the office, but I was prepared to defend the merits of my cause.
“I have been wanting to do this for awhile,” he said. “You are arrogant, a malcontent and not humble enough for our standards. You’re fired!”
His comments caught me off guard as I had no idea he also knew how to use fancy words. I said nothing, but left the office chagrined at the injustice of my termination. Surely, a complaint lodged with the union would rectify the matter?
The meeting with the union representative was encouraging. “This firing was wrong,” he proclaimed. “They had no grounds to terminate you. I’ll request a meeting with management to get this overturned.”
Two months passed with no action. I then learned my union representative was the new bartender at the hotel. The irony wasn’t lost on me. I never heard another word about my grievance. After that I decided to attend law school to become an effective advocate for the wrongfully discharged. Let’s say I was as naive in that assessment as I was in the security of my “humble” job.
Being a lawyer in Idaho, it has been difficult over the years to explain the sheer paucity of law protecting at-will employees. Many people have contacted me with stories of unjust firings and their distress was evident. However, absent an employment contract for a specific period of time, or other contractual language requiring cause as a basis for termination, numerous people in Idaho work under this standard of employment.
If you are an at-will employee, you have scant protection from an unjust firing. There are limited instances where your termination can be actionable if it is in violation of public policy; examples being sexual harassment or discrimination. Losing your job without cause can be demoralizing; however, the painful reality is that you can be fired for being “arrogant and not humble enough.” Your manager can terminate you if they don’t like your personality or the color of your socks, as arbitrary as that might seem.
During my entire law career, I have never been able to advise someone who was fired from at-will employment that they had a winnable case. It is that difficult to prove wrongful termination when you can be fired without cause. On the other hand, I have won cases for employers who were being sued for wrongful termination. It was easy to defend these cases due to Idaho law.
A beneficial flip-side of the equation is that at-will employees can leave their jobs without significant restrictions, and employers don’t have to jump through legal hoops to dismiss poor workers. Giving your employer reasonable notice is advisable if you want good job references, but that’s a common sense limitation on your ability to quit at-will employment.
However, if you are fired without cause your employer should not be able to deny you unemployment benefits. I have seen business owners attempt to avoid their statutory responsibility with bogus claims of employee malfeasance, but workers usually prevail if there isn’t clear evidence of employee misconduct.
Forty years later, Rose and I remain dear friends. We have shared laughs several times over that distant memory of my ill-fated crusade against injustice. She still likes to remind me in her saucy way that, “I told you so!” The experience makes for a good story, and some things are best learned the hard way.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.