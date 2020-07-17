The National UFO Reporting Center stated that there were 6,340 UFO (unidentified flying object) sightings nationwide in 2019, up from 3,456 sightings during the prior year. In addition, during the first three months of 2020, sightings are up by 112 percent compared with the same time period in 2019.
The center also noted that Idaho was the top U.S. state for UFO sightings per capita during the first three months of 2020. January to March was a very active period for little green men and flying saucers visiting the U.S. and Idaho in particular. Idaho residents reported 164 UFO sightings over the three winter months, which averages out to nearly two sightings per night!
First, I’m mystified as to how can anyone see anything in the night sky during the January to March winter stretch since it’s pretty much continually covered with clouds.
And who are these Idahoans that are willing to stand outside on a winter night shivering in the freezing cold, the snowfall piling up several inches deep on their stocking caps while they gaze upward to keep us safe from alien invaders?
Whoever you are, I just want to say thank you for your courageous sacrifice. The last thing I need is for some E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial gone bad sweeping me up into outer space in the middle of the night for a little exploratory body probing. I’m having enough trouble sleeping nowadays as it is.
In a recent Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press article, North Idaho residents were asked about the numerous Idaho sightings. Out of 17 polled, 12 people said it was likely that Idaho has been visited by aliens. Keep in mind these were North Idahoans so that skews the results a bit, but still.
If Idahoans are spotting two UFOs per night, then we can assume there are a lot more than that constantly hovering over the state. Surely that indicates steps should be taken by our state leadership to prevent an astronomical catastrophe of some sort.
So what exactly was the GOP-dominated state Legislature doing during the 2020 session to prepare Idahoans for just such a calamity? Absolutely nothing.
Despite numerous indications back in January, February and March that the Idaho night sky was lighting up like some sort of inter-galactic expressway, the state Legislature completely ignored the warning signs.
All one must do is check the state Legislature website to confirm this.
Instead of brainstorming and proposing legislation to help Idaho’s businesses, hospitals, schools, nursing homes, etc., or prepare for an imminent threat coming from a galaxy far-far away, certain far-far out there right-wing legislators were pushing through a number of other issues not nearly as time-sensitive as this one in regard to the health and safety of Idahoans.
Possibly the most puzzling scientific cosmic question of all time is this: Is there anybody out there? Well, one could easily ask a similar question of the Republican state legislators in Boise: Was there anybody out there in January through March paying attention to the news?
During the 2020 session, why didn’t the GOP leadership become alert to the fact that a menace was looming over the country, analyze and assess the threat, then take action to prepare to deal with it as it descends on Idaho? With UFOs zipping around right under their noses and all hell breaking loose in the sky across the country, Republican leadership was focused on other issues.
When they had a chance over those three months to do something constructive to protect Idahoans from the cosmic invaders, conservative legislators failed to act.
But what do you want to bet once Gov. Brad Little finally takes some strong steps to compensate for the Legislature’s inaction and to protect us from the alien aggression, that these same legislators will loudly protest that their liberty is being impinged upon.
They will publicly proclaim that flying saucers aren’t real, that Gov. Little is a tyrant, or worse, a shape-shifting alien.
Some legislators will even be so bull-headed and blind to the facts that if a one-eyed, one-horned, flyin' purple people eater was to come down from deep space and grab their pet poodle right before their very eyes, they would still fail to admit the very real threat from unearthly invaders.
Knowing the mindset of some ultra-conservative Idaho legislators, they will probably organize public protests denouncing the governor’s actions, even being so reckless as to challenge the space aliens to go ahead and strike them down with their laser guns and lightsabers. (“Give me liberty or give me ZZZAP!”)
Legislators will solicit armed guards dressed in camouflage to protect them in case aliens should happen to actually exist and crash the protests. Ha! What makes them think they will even be able to see such superior intelligent life forms, let alone that guns will be effective against astral adversaries?
Wise Idahoans will surely perceive that all of this is a big show to cover up the fact that the Legislature dropped the ball by not recognizing the alien threat early on and taking some positive action to minimize it. That once they realize their cosmic-sized error, legislators will attempt to distract Idahoans and place the onus on Gov. Little.
Some scientists say that there are at least 37 intelligent civilizations in our galaxy. If we were to fall for the failing legislators’ charade, perhaps Idaho should be omitted from that list.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.