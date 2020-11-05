As of Oct. 22:
• Idaho had 56,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• Oregon had 40,443 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• Idaho had 315.24 COVID-19 deaths per million population
• Oregon had 151.53 COVID-19 deaths per million population
On Oct. 28:
• Idaho was averaging 896 new COVID-19 cases per day
• Oregon was averaging 398 new COVID-19 cases per day
Idaho's population: 1,754,208
Oregon's population: 4,190,713
Hmmmm... how can this be?
Now, before someone throws out the classic “If you don’t love Idaho, then move to Oregon” comeback, save your breath. I’m not leaving Idaho for two reasons: I like my dentist and Idaho has reasonably inexpensive beer, unlike Oregon where I discovered a six-pack can run you $12 or more.
However, I just returned from crisscrossing neighboring Oregon and, I must tell you, those Oregonians are serious about wearing masks to ward off the coronavirus.
Any time I would forget to slip mine on before entering a public place, including interstate rest stops, everyone would look at me like, “What on earth do you use for brains!?”
To be honest, it did make me feel kind of dumb as I initially forgot time and time again. But within a few days I got into the groove so that putting on my mask became an automatic thing whenever I stepped out of the car.
I realize that someone like Ammon Bundy could jump in here at this point and admonish me with criticism like, “See, the government turned you into a sheep. Next thing you know the socialist liberal Gestapo will take away your right to brandish a machine gun in Starbucks,” or something to that effect.
Naw, it just seemed like the smart thing to do.
On the other hand, if I had remained stubborn and refused to cooperate with Oregonians’ intelligent and simple steps to remain safe during a pandemic, it’s possible that upon seeing the Idaho license plates on my car they understood my problem.
That’s because they may have read the story coming out of Idaho’s Kootenai County last week where the Panhandle Health District board rescinded its mask-wearing mandate despite the fact the county is averaging over 100 new cases per day and the local hospital is full.
According to local health authorities, the mandate, approved back in July, was effective at first and the numbers in the county declined. But then, of course, once residents got “tired” of messing with masks and saw that the county Sheriff’s Office was not going to enforce the mandate, cooperation dropped off and case numbers surged.
Arguing last week for retaining the mask mandate, medical professionals shared such insights as:
“Most of our medical surgical beds at Kootenai Health are full.”
“We’re facing staff shortages.”
“We have a lot of physician fatigue.”
“The simple act of wearing a face mask may help save the life of someone you care about or potentially save the life of someone at our hospital.”
Even though the Panhandle Health District website proclaims, “Your health is our No. 1 priority,” the Panhandle Health District board voted 4-3 to end the mandate. This comes just hours after the Panhandle Health Board moved two counties to red for high levels of COVID cases.
Here are two reasons given by those who voted to end the mandate: People in the county are “tired” of it, and the pandemic is a hoax.
Board member Walt Kirby said, “I personally do not care whether anybody wears a mask or not. If they want to be dumb enough to walk around and expose themselves and others, that’s fine with me. Nobody’s wearing the damned mask anyway. ... I’m sitting back and watching them catch it and die. Hopefully, I’ll live through it.”
Allen Banks, also on the board, is not sure there is such a thing as COVID-19. He seemed to accuse the medical professionals who attended the meeting of not doing their job: “Something’s making these people sick, and I’m pretty sure that it’s not coronavirus, so the question that you should be asking is, ‘What’s making them sick?’”
Whew, how does one even respond to such ... uh, creative leadership?
So why is Oregon, which is right next door, doing much better controlling the virus than Idaho?
If you check out the oregon.gov website then the idaho.gov website, one reason is obvious: Oregon’s governor does not monkey around while Idaho’s is a bit wishy-washy.
Oregon’s mandate is succinctly stated: “Masks are required statewide for people age 5 and older” whenever they leave the house.
Idaho’s website, on the other hand, has page after page of directions and exceptions, including such laughable statements as “patrons at bars must remain seated.” Good luck with that!
Then there is the totally bonkers behavior of certain Idaho elected officials who whine about their rights being violated, question the very existence of the coronavirus, or ride around in a pickup truck brandishing a gun and a Bible as Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin did.
It is the contrasting behavior of the two states’ political leadership in their handling of the pandemic that has resulted in drastically different results for the people within those states.
As illustrated by the pandemic statistics in this article’s introduction, Oregon’s brand of leadership is making progress. Idaho’s, not so much.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.