I don’t know about you, but I am totally confused by the constant references on the internet to Elon Musk. I get it that Musk is very wealthy, one of few people who can lose $13 billion in a single day and still have enough money in his bank account to purchase Australia. But so what?
One billion or $200 billion, I’m still not sure Musk would be very much fun to have a beer with since he’s the guy who founded something called The Boring Company. And if he is so rich, why can’t he afford a better hairstylist?
As far as I can tell, Musk’s greatest claim to fame is that he designed an electric car called the Tesla, named after the inventor and electricity guru Nikola Tesla who, from what I can tell, was an odd duck.
For example, Tesla claimed to only sleep two hours per night, to which I say whoop-dee-doo. Two hours of sleep is also normal for me, but for reasons other than an overactive, inventive mind.
It was reported that in a typical day Tesla walked between 8 and 10 miles and occasionally took naps to, as he put it, “recharge his batteries." Hence, one can easily see the birth of the electric car concept clear back in the 19th century.
Tesla was also described as having "remarkably big thumbs,” which would have been a real handicap if texting had been a thing back then. Additionally, he curled his toes one hundred times every night before bed, so one can assume he also had remarkably big toes.
Tesla the man never felt he had a need for regular female companionship. Then again, it’s possible he was simply unsuccessful in finding a woman who was really into big thumbs and toes. However, he did develop a close relationship with a white pigeon.
Elon Musk designed his Tesla car to be the most technologically advanced and fastest electric vehicle on the market. One model has a large dashboard screen on which you can play video games while driving 200 mph!
Because the Tesla goes so fast, I have never actually seen one while driving around town. This is perfectly understandable since I’m normally plugging along in my Subaru trying to figure out how to turn off the windshield wipers that I have a habit of accidentally turning on, so a dozen Teslas could zoom past me without my knowing.
From pictures I’ve seen on the internet, the Tesla is just large enough for one average-sized human along with maybe a Chihuahua. Just make sure the Chihuahua is safely strapped into its PupSaver Crash-Tested Car Safety Seat.
Tesla has thousands of battery charging stations in the U.S., mostly in large urban areas. If you own a Tesla, however, and must drive across South Dakota for some inexplicable reason, DO NOT LEAVE THE INTERSTATE!
Tesla Corporation has also designed a vehicle called the Cybertruck. While discussing the futuristic pickup truck at a recent meeting, Elon Musk used such terms as “It will blow your mind” and “cool stuff” but failed to quote a Fortune magazine headline which read, “Elon Musk says Tesla will begin selling its Cybertruck in 2023. He said the same thing last year. And the year before.”
Eventually, you will be able to purchase a Cybertruck, which has three motors and can hit 130 mph, which should make hauling trash to the dump or moving hay bales out on the ranch a lot less time consuming.
Along with designing a really fast car and a really fast truck, Elon Musk also helped start an aerospace company. The company’s name is SpaceX, not to be confused with Gas-X.
Musk wants to send a rocket to Mars, stating that he is "accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary and extend the light of consciousness to the stars." That’s the kind of stuff you can get away with saying when you are a billionaire genius — and people won’t even laugh at you.
You can also say stuff like “Mars has zero human population” or “space is just extremely enormous” and not only will people not laugh at you, but 90 million people will cling to every word you say on Twitter which Musk now owns.
From the little bit that I know about Twitter, it resembles the neighborhood bars back in my dad’s day where men would gather to spout off on a variety of topics.
Typically, one guy might say something like “Those Yankees are a bunch of bums.” Some men might agree, but others would disagree. The more beer and shots downed, the more heated the argument. If a guy got too inebriated, the bartender would step in and send him home to avoid real trouble.
And that is one reason people are concerned about Elon Musk taking over Twitter. They understand that if certain twits tweet whatever they want it could lead to real trouble… you know, like an insurrection.
So, people question whether Musk has the gumption to be a good bartender. Or, when the trouble starts, will he simply smile and say, “Cool stuff.”
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.