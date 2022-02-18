Rep. Steve Berch’s editorial opinion last week on partisanship has weighed on my mind the past few days. He adroitly discussed being a statesman versus a politician.
I am not very familiar with Rep. Berch, D-Boise, but I am going to assume he was and is sincere about his views. His column should be used in whatever orientation is given to newly elected officials at all levels of government. I do not envy our state and national leaders having to toe the line with party leadership just to keep funding, etc.
One of the reasons I so enjoy being a City Council member here in Preston is that it is a non-partisan office. No need to declare a party or feel pressured to answer to party leadership. As a governing body, we can focus on each issue from an altruistic standpoint of “what is best for the community.” I have learned that there is no such thing as a “perfect ordinance.” Many of the issues that come before us are more complex than initially thought. The best solution always involves a spirit of compromise and common sense without the blind loyalty rigidity that often paralyzes government action
Over the years I have served, many friends and acquaintances have shared with me their concerns on city matters. Job one of a City Council member is to listen to all and help them feel a sense of validation. Some of these conversations are with individuals not actually from Preston city limits. Therefore, as an attempt at humor, I will sometimes retort, “I don't have to listen to you cause you don't live in city limits and can't vote for me anyway!” They usually get my joke, we laugh and remain on good terms. To poke fun at government inefficiency I have spouted, “Thanks for your concern. At our next meeting, I’ll suggest we form a committee to appoint a sub-committee to apply for a grant to fund a study to closely examine the problem.”
Jocularity aside, untethered partisanship is an obstacle to statesmanship and to efficient self-governing. One of John Adams’ most famous quotes is: “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader and converting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.” Of interest is that future President Adams spoke these words prior to the ratification of the United States Constitution and may have been referring to the Massachusetts state constitution. However, I believe his statement applies to all constitutions, state or federal. George Washington’s farewell address culminating his two-term presidency communicated a similar concern of hyper-partisanship. My point being that the Founding Fathers feared exactly what is happening in our country and state. Referencing one of my previous columns, we are “splitting right in two.”
We witness, in every election cycle, the political party pendulum swing back and forth. It is dizzying to see the new majority party swiftly reverse all policy of the previous, now minority administration. The new fight to maintain power begins and often nothing substantial is accomplished. Idaho is no different, primaries, not general elections determine the victor in most if not all races. Voters tend to vote for the party, not the candidate. My lovely departed parents were no different. I have tongue in cheek described them as being likely “to vote for the devil, as long as he was on the Republican ticket!”
Hyper-partisanship interferes with checks and balances at all levels of government. It encourages legislative gridlock putting the final decision squarely on the shoulders of the judicial branch. Remember that the members of that supreme judicial branch are not elected by the people, but appointed for life by that majority party we may or may not have supported. Instead of parties balancing power, it skews it to one side or another.
Nothing in our Constitution requires a two-party system. Neither does it dictate statesmanship, as mentioned in Rep. Berch’s opinion column. But I am certain that it was expected and desired by its authors as a concept to be part of the end result. I encourage current and future legislators, commissioners and council members (including myself) all across the state to strive to be “statesmen,” not “politicians.” I also encourage party leadership on both sides of the aisle to allow your members to be “statesmen.” The residents of Idaho will notice and appreciate that effort and most likely show their appreciation come Election Day.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.