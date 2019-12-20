Gov. Brad Little has been an outspoken proponent of college and career readiness education, calling on all of us — “families, parents, schools and colleges” as well as industry partners — to work together to help Idaho students make wise investments in their future.
Many organizations have subscribed to and acted on Gov. Little’s beliefs. Unfortunately, too few students are taking advantage of these new opportunities, and that’s where parents have a part to play — to their mutual benefit.
Everyone is aware of the student debt crisis and its impact on millennials, but fewer people are aware of the silent sufferers: their parents.
Today, 3.4 million parents have parent PLUS loans collectively totaling close to $90 billion, with the average per-person balance coming in at $25,600.
College is a great option for many, but families shouldn’t have to pay tens of thousands of dollars so students can spend that time trying to figure out what they’re good at and how they can apply those interests in the workforce. They can do that in high school — it just takes schools that are capable of helping them do so.
The good news is that career technical education (CTE) and career-focused options are now more accessible than ever before. The advent of the virtual classroom has brought students within reach of multiple career pathways, be it career readiness education (CRE) delivered in an online K-12 school, or at a brick-and-mortar school that supplements their core classes with a blend of online programs.
As for what those career pathways might look like, they could cover anything from IT and business to health and human services or even agriculture. Students start with exploratory classes to learn more about a field of work, eventually progressing through career-focused courses that teach them valuable, industry-relevant skills.
Depending on the pathway, when combined with post-secondary partnerships, some courses can help students earn college credits and/or industry-recognized certifications before they even get their diploma. Our students earned 61 industry certifications last year, a huge first step to their future. These certifications can help them bring home a decent paycheck while working toward other career ambitions.
In turn, career readiness — especially when it’s complemented by strong CTE and opportunities for students to earn college credit and workforce certifications — helps parents. If a high school student knows what they want to do, they can either immediately go into the workforce and begin making money, or they can approach post-secondary education with specific career goals in mind, if not with college credits already under their belt, too.
Previously, a lack of college and career readiness in high school caused not just one but two generations to be destined for decades of debt, struggling to pay back the cost of a degree that may or may not have actually advanced a student’s career goals. Today, the times are finally changing, and many organizations have already rallied behind our students to help them affordably achieve their dreams.
Now, the ball is in parents’ court. They can choose to enroll their students in career-focused schools, helping them access the opportunities Gov. Little has helped create, and helping them carve out a path for success early. I encourage parents to do so, for themselves, for their children, and for the greater good of our state and our country.
Monti Pittman is head of school at Idaho Technical Career Academy, powered by K12, Inc.