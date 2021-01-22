Nobody is above the law in the United States. We aren’t a monarchy — we are a federal democratic republic. Nowhere in the U.S. Constitution does it state that a sitting president can not be indicted for federal crimes. Yet, that has been the policy of the U.S. Justice Department since the writing of an internal memo in 1973 during the Richard Nixon Watergate debacle.
That same department policy was reaffirmed in 2000, and those legal “opinions” formed part of the basis for why Robert Mueller (a man deeply respected for his ethics) did not recommend criminally charging President Donald Trump during his investigation. When asked specifically by Congress if Trump could be prosecuted for criminal obstruction of justice after leaving office, lifetime Republican Mueller said “yes.”
Accepting the conclusion a sitting president can’t be indicted would mean they could shoot someone in cold blood and not be charged for possibly eight years; it’s an absurd proposition.
What the Constitution says is that the president can be removed from office for “high crimes and misdemeanors” through the impeachment clause. The Constitution is silent on whether a sitting president can face criminal prosecution in court, and the Supreme Court has never directly addressed the question although it permitted Paula Jones' civil case to proceed against President Clinton while he was in office.
James Iredell, a future U.S. Supreme Court Justice, stated in the North Carolina debates regarding whether to adopt the U.S. Constitution that, “If he (the president) commits any misdemeanor in office, he is impeachable. If he commits any crime, he is punishable by the laws of his country, and in cases of capital offenses may be deprived of his life.”
Iredell’s understanding was correct, and if it weren’t, why didn’t the framers of the Constitution specifically state the president was immune from prosecution while in office?
It’s obvious presidents have serious duties and should not be distracted by trivial legal matters, but Congress could set a standard allowing criminal prosecutions solely for serious crimes. As an aside, recall that Trump played golf hundreds of times during his presidency; it’s a time-consuming game. He had ample time to answer for his criminal actions, and a legally bankrupt president endangered our nation’s well-being.
As it stands, the partisan Senate failed to complete the impeachment of Trump the first time when his actions were a playbook for criminal deeds — that needs to change.
Leaving impeachment, with its glaring political deficiencies, as the sole method for removing a president who believes they are above the law, is bad policy. Richard Nixon said in an interview with David Frost in 1977 that, “Well, when the president does it that means it is not illegal.” His view was Tricky Dick cow poo.
President Trump should have been indicted for obstruction of justice during the Mueller probe; consider that he and his family engaged in such blatant criminal activity in the misuse of his charitable foundation that it was shut down by a civil court order; note Trump’s lawyer (Cohen the fixer) pled guilty to several felony criminal charges including campaign finance fraud in paying hush money to Trump’s porn stars, and Cohen testified he acted at the behest of the president; realize Trump is being investigated for possible insurance, bank and tax fraud partly because Cohen stated Trump inflated the value of his properties to borrow money, and then deflated them to reduce taxation; and, we won’t delve into this past president’s numerous sexual misconduct offenses including allegations of rape.
There are multiple reasons why Trump has fought so hard to prevent access to his tax returns. He has exhibited a level of criminality, and a lack of respect for the laws and traditions of America, that warrant nullifying the erroneous conclusion a sitting president can’t be indicted. Legislation should be brought forward authorizing criminal prosecutions against future sitting presidents who engage in felony criminal conduct.
What would have happened to our country if lawless Trump had garnered four more years given the political shirking of duty that occurred by the Republican Party during his presidency? The future of our democracy truly was at stake in this past election.
Biden’s presidency (based upon his inauguration speech and first actions) has hit the ground running to solve critical issues and heal the country. That’s good because Trump doesn’t merit special attention and should be viewed as a speed bump in the rear view mirror.
However, the last four years have been a freak show of illegal conduct as Trump abused our country’s institutions and the power of pardon. The impeachment process should be completed, and the former president should not be pardoned if he is subsequently indicted by independent prosecutors for his criminal legacy. He was unfit for office and needs to be prohibited from ever running again for the presidency of our great nation.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.