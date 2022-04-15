Now that our lives are almost back to normal after the two-year COVID-19 pandemic, we are approaching a million COVID-19 deaths and 80 million reported cases (80 million is a low number since so many cases went unreported) here in the U.S. Over 6 million died worldwide and one-sixth of the total was an American. And coronavirus has killed Americans at far higher rates than people in other nations.
Many countries have been pummeled by the coronavirus, but few have fared as poorly as the U.S. Its death rate surpassed that of any other large, wealthy nation — especially during the recent omicron surge. The Biden administration placed all its bets on a vaccine-focused strategy, rather than the multilayered protections that many experts called for, even as America lagged behind other wealthy countries in vaccinating (and boosting) its citizens — especially elderly people, who are most vulnerable to the virus.
Only 66 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated placing it in the 40th position amongst the 198 countries. Though the vaccine was more available in this country from the very beginning when the vaccines were first introduced, we still fell far short of getting everybody vaccinated. In a study of 29 high-income countries, the U.S. experienced the largest decline in life expectancy in 2020 and, unlike much of Europe, did not bounce back in 2021. It was also the only country whose lowered life span was driven mainly by deaths among people under 60. Dying from COVID robbed each American of about a decade of life on average. As a whole, U.S. life expectancy fell by two years — the largest such decline in almost a century. Neither World War II nor any of the flu pandemics that followed it dented American longevity so badly.
Every American who died of COVID left an average of nine close relatives bereaved. Roughly 9 million people — 3 percent of the population — now have a permanent hole in their world that was once filled by a parent, child, sibling, spouse or grandparent. An estimated 149,000 children have lost a parent or caregiver. Many people were denied the familiar rituals of mourning — bedside goodbyes, in-person funerals.
Over 690,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations could have been prevented by vaccination between June to November 2021. Hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved if only those “selfish irresponsible freedom lovers, the me, me, me, … crowd” would have been more patriotic and made the same sacrifices so many of our ancestors did for this country. We wouldn’t need mandates if everybody acted in a patriotic, responsible way.
But these selfish freedom lovers who think they are patriotic really don’t know what patriotism means. Anybody can wave the flag, but it takes real sacrifices to be patriotic. In the major wars in the past, Americans made many sacrifices not only serving this country and giving up luxurious items; but also many necessary materials and items needed in everyday life that were needed for the war efforts. Fighting COVID-19 was just another war and should have been an “easy win” had it not been for the irresponsible behavior by so many.
A countless number of people refused to get vaccinated and what is really remarkable is that so many veterans who received more vaccinations during their service time than they can count on their fingers and also as children now refuse to get vaccinated. They know that those vaccines they received helped them survive. Now all of sudden the vaccine has become a death threat. Since when should a public health problem become politicized? Never in our history has that occurred.
The cost of hospitalization varies greatly on whether you required a ventilator and the number of days you stayed. The bottom line is the final dollar amount for the irresponsible behavior by so many runs into the billions and possibly up to a trillion dollars.
Less talked about are the financial costs patients incur from months of doctor visits, prescriptions, procedures, lost work, mental and physical therapy and more. So far 1.1 million COVID-19 survivors are not able to go back to work because of their debilitating ailments. Recent research indicates 10 to 15 percent of people who had a case of COVID-19 also develop long COVID symptoms. In the U.S., that could equate to over 11 million people. Other estimates double that figure in the U.S. alone.
The COVID symptom after effects presents itself in different ways depending on the patient. Some people suffer from brain fog, fatigue and shortness of breath for months after first falling ill from COVID, their energy easily depleted or their sense of smell or taste permanently altered. Other symptoms can include heart palpitations, dizziness when standing, mood changes, headaches and changes in menstrual cycles. Treatments vary depending on the patient and the symptoms they present and can be experimental.
The cost to families affected by deaths cannot be measured in dollars. But the unnecessary financial costs will be a burden on all of us. The irresponsible behavior by so many added to the country’s deficit and raised our health insurance including Medicare premiums. Those who place their freedom over everything else never consider the consequences of their actions. The “freedom lovers” don’t seem to care that their irresponsible behavior affects us all. Neither do they care in spreading the virus just like a smoker exhaling smoke. We passed laws protecting “us” from second hand smoke. It’s not right for someone deliberately spreading the virus.
During the height of the pandemic, we had to make the assumption that “we” carried the virus and that we may spread the virus by not wearing a mask. Nobody ever said that the mask will give you 100 percent protection. But if everybody wore a mask (worn properly and a mask recommended by the CDC) the probability of spreading the virus is greatly reduced. What it really comes down to is that if you didn’t follow public health policies you may have killed or hospitalized someone.
Finally, for those of you who don’t believe in wearing masks (filter) or believe that masks are ineffective, just remove your furnace filter(s), car engine filter, vacuum cleaner bag and filters, etc., and see how that works out for you.
I am afraid this is not over, soon we’ll be experiencing another COVID surge and we’ll be undergoing the same madness unless those irresponsible “freedom lovers” grow up.
John Jefimoff of Pocatello was a nuclear/mechanical engineer and a project manager with over 30 years' experience. He was a consultant engineer for nine years before he retired. He is also a U.S. Navy veteran.