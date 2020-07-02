Let me begin with a disclaimer: I fully agree with those who believe that Donald Trump is the most corrupt, unprincipled, destructive and incompetent president in U.S. history. I also agree that he bears complete responsibility for his actions — for the incalculable harm he has done to the American people and the environment, and his damage to our relations with the rest of the world.
But what has always fascinated me is how to account for the persistent obtuseness of his behavior. Psychiatrists have diagnosed the personality disorder from which he suffers as narcissism. In light of that, I’d like to focus, in this column, on a particular emotion that I believe shapes a great deal of Trump’s behavior: fear.
To combat what must be an underlying sense of insecurity and unworthiness, Trump has constructed an entirely fictional account of himself in his own mind, viz. that he is an exceptionally smart, knowledgeable and capable leader, who is always a winner. Unfortunately, that account is very difficult for him to sustain in the face of reality. In fact, it seems to be a full-time struggle for him to do so.
The American people have witnessed the evidence of that struggle. We’ve seen that Trump is totally self-absorbed and preoccupied with the image he projects and, consequently, is without empathy for others. We’ve observed his endless public bragging, preening and self-congratulation, and his continual lying about his wealth, his accomplishments, his talent and his successes. That behavior is clearly compulsive; he’s desperate to believe that he is the person he describes. But his performance belies that description, revealing him to be a quite ordinary and rather ignorant person with no noteworthy endowments of intelligence or talent. Trump’s response to that threatening revelation: double down on the self-praise.
Trump’s behavior is almost entirely guided by emotion and instinct. He has remarked that it’s his “gut” that tells him what decisions he should make. My thesis is that fear is one of his dominating emotions. Fear of what? Basically, a fear of being found out, of being unmasked; a fear of being forced to acknowledge, to himself and others, that he is not the paragon he pretends to be.
Consider his recent photo-op in front of St. John’s church across from the White House. There’s good evidence that that action was largely driven by fear. He has as much as admitted that he was afraid he would be thought weak and cowardly because he had been hunkered down in a “bunker” in the basement of the White House. Since being “strong” is a favorite virtue that Trump attributes to himself, he couldn’t bear the thought of the public thinking otherwise.
It’s not unlikely that Trump is something of a coward, and that that is yet another defect that he struggles to conceal from himself by believing he is just the opposite. If he had walked through the demonstrators to the church, he might have seemed courageous. Instead, he ordered military personnel to clear the space. In any case, while we saw him as violating the people’s right to protest; he saw himself as proving that he was brave and strong.
Trump describes himself as a genius and always right; hence, he is deeply afraid of being wrong, of making mistakes. If you’ve wondered why he demands total loyalty from his underlings, remember that loyalty is blind. Those who are genuinely loyal will not find fault with him. They will not puncture his illusion that his judgement is flawless.
It may also seem odd that Trump, who is exceptionally sensitive to criticism and often enraged by it, has the habit of vilifying and demeaning his political opponents with insulting nicknames and disparaging, personal attacks. I think that he does so because, once he believes his critics are personal enemies, it is far easier for him to dismiss their criticisms as nothing more than expressions of that personal enmity.
Why does Trump value power so much? Why does he so openly envy despots like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un? There’s no doubt that having power feeds the ego. It’s also true that power protects the ego. What more effective shield against criticism than being able to intimidate and silence one’s opponents? Trump has pretty effectively used the power he presently has to install loyal friends in the agencies of the executive branch and intimidate Republicans in the Senate.
Why has Trump fought against having his finances revealed? I admit that he may well have engaged in illegal financial dealings and has a real fear of prosecution, but I would also wager that he has an acute fear of being exposed as less wealthy than he claims to be.
I suspect that even his well-known short attention-span — as evidenced by his refusal to read more than a page of briefing text — is due to his fear that he will not be able to understand anything that’s longer.
When the coronavirus hit, Trump’s refusal to back the control measures recommended by his health experts was, arguably, also due to fear. Trump is known to dislike “experts.” They know more than he does, and taking advice from them is, for him, a shameful admission of his ignorance (as is reading briefing materials). Moreover, when he unloaded responsibility for coping with the coronavirus on state governors, it was pretty obviously an attempt to avoid leading an effective national response — a task that he clearly had no idea how to undertake — and one that he feared might annoy his “base” and perhaps cause them to vote for someone else in November.
A final observation: Trump is so afraid of being a loser that if he comes up short in the next presidential election there’s a real possibility that he will be psychologically unable to accept it and will declare the election invalid. If that happens, we will have a real constitutional crisis on our hands.
