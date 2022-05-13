America professes to be a peaceful nation that supports human rights and the principles of democracy, but our actions frequently smack of hypocrisy, which isn’t lost on others throughout the world.
Human rights are violated in many places. China has abused the Uyghurs and other Muslims living in Xinjiang for years. Cuba and North Korea are virtual police states. Russia has a long history of persecuting dissidents. The list of nations where human rights are abused is lengthy, and the United States has condemned many actions occurring in other countries.
However, America doesn’t have clean hands when it comes to the abuse of human rights. The “war” prison we have maintained at Guantanamo has existed for 20 years and is a dark stain upon the principles we supposedly espouse. Until that jail in Cuba is closed, our country will never be viewed as a credible voice for human rights.
Approximately 780 Muslim men and boys were sent to Guantanamo over the past 20 years, and few have ever been charged or tried for alleged crimes. There are currently 37 detainees at the prison where documentation exists that inmates have been tortured; seven prisoners killed themselves never having been charged or convicted of anything. The United States has thrown away the key to its dungeon at Guantanamo.
Why would any nation in the world respect what America has to say about human rights when we continue operating this travesty in Cuba? Add to that our domestic history regarding slavery and ongoing legislative racist efforts in various states, and it is understandable why other nations do not respect the United States as a beacon for human rights.
Like most humans, I despise war. The world is rarely at peace, and many of us have watched in horror as recent events have unfolded in Ukraine. America has been aggressive in leading efforts to end the war through military aid to Ukraine and the imposing of sanctions against Russia.
Virtually all efforts to bring the war in Ukraine to an end are a good thing, but why would Russia remotely respect America’s stance that this war isn’t justified? Can the United States claim it has clean hands given our actions in places like Vietnam and Iraq? Haven’t we bombed and killed innocent civilians in these countries after initiating wars on faulty premises? Our country has also propped up despotic governments throughout the world in order to further capitalist objectives.
Thousands of innocent people have been killed or disappeared in Latin American countries and other nations because of American policies. We are the biggest supplier of military arms in the world and are providing weapons to countries like Saudi Arabia, a repressive regime notorious for human rights abuses and its ongoing brutal war against Yemen. The United States rails against Russia as being a war monger who abuses human rights, but over 50 nations condemned our actions when we invaded Iraq.
America does do good things throughout the world, but bad acts tend to register loudest, and our international track record, particularly since the end of World War II, contains many dark chapters.
I appreciate much about the United States. Numerous countries exist where I could not write a column like this without fear of official reprisal. When other countries are plagued by disasters, we are often the first nation to respond with aid. Many brave Americans lost their lives on foreign soil to end the atrocities wrought by World War II.
America has plenty of exemplary qualities, but until our federal and state governments start maintaining consistent policies protecting human rights abroad and domestically, and until we start exercising better judgment when initiating and supporting other governments and military conflicts, we will lack credibility due to our persistent double standards.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.