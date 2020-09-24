There are lots of reasons why I think serving as the dean of the College of Business and a professor of marketing at Idaho State University is the best job in the world, but if I could only choose one it would be the bright, kind, hard-working students I get to interact with every day.
As we navigated the many challenges of COVID-19 this summer, I was worried as a dean, professor and parent as to what this semester would be like. As a dean and professor, I was worried about how students would respond to socially distanced classrooms, Zoom discussion groups and a variety of changes from when they had last stepped on campus in March.
As a father, I was worried about how my son, Andrew, would navigate his first semester of college, which would look nothing like the freshman year he nor I had ever imagined.
Over the past six weeks, I have talked with hundreds of students in my marketing course, Zoom classes, student club meetings and across campus, and contrary to my fears, what I consistently see are students following health protocols, engaging and learning at a very high level in their classes, and approaching the “new normal” with a sense of optimism that is inspiring.
It frustrates me when I hear someone say something derogatory about what they perceive to be a negative trend among today's college students. Generations of students are not the same, and students today certainly approach things in different ways than when I arrived on a university campus as a first-generation college student 26 years ago this fall. But I will argue with anyone that does not appreciate the incredible qualities of our current group of college students.
Already this year in a time of unprecedented changes, our ISU students have been actively involved in helping dozens of projects and programs, including book drives, the Idaho Foodbank and Benny’s Food Pantry on campus. Our accounting students in the Idaho State University College of Business have helped the community and fellow students by providing the opportunity to have their taxes filed for free as part of the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Our students are not just passionate about making society better; I see them consistently finding ways to act on that passion and use their skills to help individuals of all ages across our community.
Each day, I see the evidence of what research tells us about this generation of college students. They are pragmatic, they value relationships, and they care about others in a genuine and authentic way. They are interested in being self-starters and in finding creative ways to solve problems and improve lives. This quality is especially important in today’s economy, and we at the Idaho State University College of Business are working with these students across campus to develop the next generation of great entrepreneurs who will create jobs throughout our state and region.
My son and I were visiting this past weekend, and he said that college this fall is definitely different than he thought it would be. But he also talked about the new friends he has made, the things he is learning in his classes, and the positive impact they are planning to make in the weeks and months ahead.
Despite what we have all lived through in 2020, the world is moving forward. It is certainly different, but you cannot be around the students I get to work with every day and not feel incredibly optimistic about our future as a state and a country. We have difficult and complex challenges ahead of us as a society and there are days when I feel particularly concerned about one problem or another, but it is truly a privilege to get to help educate this outstanding generation of college students who help me realize as a dean, professor and dad that our best days as a university and a nation are ahead of us.
C. Shane Hunt, Ph.D., is the dean of the College of Business and a professor of marketing at Idaho State University.