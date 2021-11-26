Did you know that you actually see the world upside down? The optics of your eye lenses send the images to your brain 180 degrees upside down. Your brain sorts this out and reverses the images automatically. In studies where participants wore goggles that reverse the optics and send the images to the brain as they actually are, the subjects stumble about for a few days before the brain figures it all out and re-reverses the images and the world is right side up again. Take the goggles off and once again the subjects go through a few days with an upside down world before their minds figure it out again.
You may not know how optics works, but the Democrats and their media have figured it out. They know that if they can just keep whipping their upside down goggles on and off the public’s eyes quickly enough, Americans won’t know what’s up. It becomes almost impossible to know what’s real and what is false. In the confusion, progressive radicals thrive.
To stay firmly rooted in reality, one has to realize that despite the progressive vision that good is bad, crime is noble, and lies are truth, you must remember that the laws of physics, biology, and morality are always true. In the progressives’ value system the end always justifies the means, so we must always be skeptical of their views. Often as not what the Democrats and their media are showing you is completely upside down.
The Democrats and their propaganda arm tells you the government can spend lavishly without balancing income streams. Yes it’s possible for a time because it costs so little to print money or incur more debt. But take off the inverting goggles and you can see the silent robbery of a devalued dollar, better known as inflation.
Shut off oil and gas supplies and yes, as prices rise the population will try to use other sources of energy — or freeze when they can’t pay the bill. In the elitists’ upside down world, it’s a good thing that the suffering public is finally being reined in and taught a lesson. “Be more European,” i.e., live less abundantly, goes the lecture.
I’ve lived in Europe. You wouldn’t like living as a European until you put on their upside down socialistic goggles. (Visiting Europe is a cultural feast, but you should know that they detest root beer floats, think corn on the cob is for swine, and eat cheese for desert!)
The progressive Democrats will tell you that science is the god to worship . Well, except when the optics of science are at odds with their radical catechism. Progressives regularly mock the conflicting interpretations of holy scriptures, but obediently accept the latest Dr Fauci interpretation of viral facts and cures as gospel while ignoring his past failed prophecies.
Liberals reject biological facts and demand you accept mental delusion as reality. One can accept that a person may wish to live as though they were another gender and even make tolerant accommodations for their private dreams, but biology is, well, biology.
A blossoming child in the womb may not look like a miniature human for the first few weeks, but if it’s not human, what is it? A few more weeks and upside down or right side up, it’s a baby for sure. True, the baby can’t live apart from their mother yet, but I’ve known teenagers who can’t either!
Bad as is the Democrats’ inverted myopia on so many issues, their biggest blind spot is racism. There the optics are always the same. For the progressive woke every issue they lose on and everyone they oppose is labeled “racist.” Weather? Racist. Virus? Racist. Literature? Racist. Punctuality? Racist. Drive a truck? Racist. Math? Racist. And on and on. Of course Democratic leaders who do blackface or don KKK robes are immune from the scarlet letter “R.” And somehow it’s impossible to be Black and racist unless you are a Republican. It must be those goggles again.
There are those in America who hold racist views, but to see actual systemic racism you have to leave the USA and go to Africa. Wrong tribe, no work for you. Wrong color shade, no support system for you. I’ve seen orphanages refuse to rescue “different” children and leave them on the streets to fend for themselves. And the wrong religion can literally cost you your head. In Africa where I worked the optics of racism were crystal clear and they were a life or death thing. Yes, we must see and act to counter the effects of racism in the USA, but let’s see it for what it is without the hysteria of liberals’ inverted, radical optics.
Which brings us to the gross lies and slanders of mainstream media personalities, big tech platforms, and our incompetent President and his Democrat cronies as they crucified Kyle Rittenhouse without evidence and continue to do so even in the face of exonerating facts. This has become the signature of all the players on the left. They censor. They lie. They slander. They are truly enemies of the people who dispense propaganda without conscience or consequence. Disgusting optics, but at least it’s out in the open so everyone can see how upside down the Democrats and their media have become.
Update: Duped and self-justified by the lying left’s coverage of the Rittenhouse case, a Black, Trump-hating criminal, Darrell Brooks, mowed down a crowded Christmas parade with his SUV. Six dead so far and dozens seriously injured. The optics are so damming for the lying liberals that this may be the last time you hear about it in the Democrat’s media. (Unless they can somehow blame Trump.)
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.