The members of the Idaho Legislature seem to have forgotten their role as representatives of the voters of Idaho. Last week, Sen. Steve Vick introduced Senate Bill 1110, a blatant attempt to suppress the power of the voters by making ballot initiatives all but impossible in Idaho. Sen. Vick is from the Coeur d'Alene area and he professes to be a Republican, but his disdain for voters should call that claim into question.
The Idaho Legislature often crows loudly about freedom and reduced regulation. If only that were true. Instead, the Idaho Legislature passes hundreds of new laws every year. Already in 2021, the Legislature has drafted more than 300 bills. They have no limit on how much time they spend in Boise. You can generally count on them to stay in Boise passing laws until the weather warms up and they decide to come home. Maybe we should move the Capitol out of the Treasure Valley to somewhere less hospitable.
Montana and Nevada only have sessions every two years. More than half the western states have budget-only session in odd years. Why is it that the Idaho Legislature feels the need to spend more time passing new laws than any state our size? Why is the Idaho Legislature constantly trying to impose their personal views on the people of Idaho? And, more importantly, why are they so afraid of the voters?
The simple truth is that Idaho’s ballot initiative process is enshrined in our state constitution and gives the citizens of our state the right to vote directly on issues that we care about. The changes Sen. Vick is proposing would drastically reduce the power of Idaho’s voters and limit our ballot initiative process to well-funded, out-of-state interest groups.
Two years ago, Bannock County’s own Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, argued eloquently against a similar effort to silence Idaho voters. “Lost in the discussion is the most important branch — that’s our citizens,” Sen. Guthrie said. “Keep in mind, good senators, without them, there’s no us.”
At the time, Sen. Guthrie noted that the proposal would make the requirements for voter initiatives much higher than other states. Unfortunately, Sen. Guthrie voted for the anti-voter bill when it was heard in committee on Friday. Maybe Sen. Guthrie thinks we won’t notice his support for this blatant attempt to subvert Idaho’s constitutional right to ballot initiatives.
Or maybe he just doesn’t trust us any longer.
Certain members of the Idaho Legislature must believe they are smarter than the people of Idaho. They must think that they alone should have the power to make decisions about the state’s laws. Maybe Sen. Vick’s constituents are OK with his efforts to silence the voices of Idahoans. The residents of Bannock County do not feel the same. We are opposed to Senate Bill 1110. We will keep our ballot initiative laws the way they are. Frankly, I’d like to see the power of the Legislature reduced, not the power of the voters.
If Sen. Vick really cares about the voters, he should pull SB1110. If he really cares about reducing bureaucracy, he should just go home. If Sen. Guthrie wants to stand with his constituents, with the voters who elected him, he must oppose SB1110.
Idaho’s voter initiative law gives Idaho voters a meaningful check against corruption and inaction by politicians. This Legislature is trying to reduce the power of Idaho’s voters and that should be a red flag for all of us.
Ask yourself, is the Legislature trying to “protect us from ourselves” or “protect themselves from us”?
Call and tell them to stop trying to silence Idaho voters.
Greg McReynolds of Pocatello is an avid hunter and angler. He was formerly a staffer at the Idaho State Journal.