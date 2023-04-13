On the morning of April 9, one of the Northwest’s largest cross-governmental efforts in recent years — involving the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fish and Game Department, Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department — got underway in a rural area in Eastern Idaho, along Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot.

The objective: Moving about 600 elk to the east side of the freeway, some distance from people and traffic.

Randy Stapilus is a former Idaho newspaper reporter and editor and blogs at www.ridenbaugh.com. He can be reached at stapilus@ridenbaugh.com. His book “What Do You Mean by That?” can be found at ridenbaugh.com/whatdoyoumeanbythat and on Amazon.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.