We are a majority-rule democracy, right? When we vote, the candidate that gets 50-plus percent of the votes wins; that’s what we mean by “the voice of the people.” Except when we don’t.

You may remember, back in 2019, there was a Republican primary election in Idaho to choose the candidate for lieutenant governor. There were five candidates. A total of 177,089 votes were cast. The winner was Janice McGeachin. She received 51,089 votes. That was 28.9 percent of the total vote. There was, to put it another way, a super-majority of voters who did not want Janice to be the candidate of the party, but she had a plurality of the votes, so she won the nomination.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

