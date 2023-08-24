We are a majority-rule democracy, right? When we vote, the candidate that gets 50-plus percent of the votes wins; that’s what we mean by “the voice of the people.” Except when we don’t.
You may remember, back in 2019, there was a Republican primary election in Idaho to choose the candidate for lieutenant governor. There were five candidates. A total of 177,089 votes were cast. The winner was Janice McGeachin. She received 51,089 votes. That was 28.9 percent of the total vote. There was, to put it another way, a super-majority of voters who did not want Janice to be the candidate of the party, but she had a plurality of the votes, so she won the nomination.
One way of dealing with that situation, which seemed a mockery of majority-rule, would have been to have had a run-off between the top two vote gatherers, which would have meant funding another election. Another way would have been to use a different format for the original vote: something called a ranked-choice vote (RCV).
In that case, voters would have been asked to assign a preference to all five candidates by assigning them numbers one through five to indicate a No. 1 (most preferred) choice down through a No. 5 (least preferred) choice. In tabulating the vote, the candidates would first be listed by the number of No. 1 votes they had received. If no candidate had a majority of No. 1s, the next step was to declare the candidate with the fewest No. 1 votes no longer in the race, and transfer all of the No. 2 votes on his or her ballots to whichever candidates had received them. Each remaining candidate’s total vote would now be the sum of their No. 1 and No. 2 rank designations. If, at that point, a candidate held a majority of the total (No. 1 plus No. 2) votes cast, that candidate was the winner. If no one had received a majority, the candidate with the second-least No. 1 rankings would be removed from the race and his or her No. 2 votes redistributed, and so forth.
As mentioned above, RCV has advantages for votes in which a majority victor is required, but unlikely to be forthcoming because of the number of candidates and/or their comparable popularity. RCV always provides a winner who has majority support.
RCV has other apparent advantages (though I don’t claim that voting data provides conclusive judgments on these claims). For one thing, it enables the voter to register his or her preferences more completely — which would seem, in a democracy, to be a good thing — and it would also seem to encourage voters to know more about the candidates — again, a practice that democracy would surely benefit from.
It also encourages a wider variety of candidates to run for office. When elections are FPTP (first past the post), a little-known candidate in the race may function just as just a “spoiler” — someone who siphons votes from a more competitive candidate. But using RCV, a third-party candidate might actually receive some votes for a change, since voters can show some support for a number of candidates without endangering their support for their first choice.
RCV also is said to encourage candidates to express themselves in a more civil fashion during a campaign. They do so because they realize that they are not addressing only voters who will have the same passionate views that they do and will vote for them as number one, but also those who have the ability, via second or third rankings, to increase their chances of winning if no one gets an initial majority. Negative campaigning, with insults and an attack rhetoric, is likely to offend those who might otherwise give you some support, if not a No. 1 ranking. Why not tone it down?
In the same vein, it's reported that RCV encourages candidates to try to appeal to a wider spectrum of views, since if they dwell upon extreme positions, they may, as above, get the vote of those whose views happen to coincide with theirs, but lose the chance to earn some degree of approval from the less radical voters. In other words, taking the polarization route doesn’t work to the candidate’s advantage in RCV.
Interestingly, RCV was very popular in the early 20th century, though, without computers to help, it often took days to calculate the results of an election. But the practice lost popularity as the century progressed, largely, it seems, because the major political parties disliked it. Still, RCV is now making a comeback. Maine uses it exclusively, as do New York City and San Francisco, and many states have municipalities that use RCV for specific elections. Plus, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland all use RCV as their voting systems.
But here in Idaho (and two other states), RCV is illegal. No city or county may choose to use it to deal with elections involving multiple candidates. One must ask: What dreadful harm did the Idaho Legislature think would come from the use of an alternative vote-counting method — one that has been around over a hundred years and is already in use throughout the country? An answer is to be found in recent columns in this newspaper, by conservatives Paul Entrikin and Dorothy Moon, chair of the state Republican Party. Those columns lead one to conclude that it's the Republican party, and the Republican cause, that would suffer if RCV were utilized. But how?
The answer seems to lie precisely in the tendencies of RVC mentioned above. Entrikin says RCV will “dilute” the Republican vote (suggesting more candidates participating) and lessen conservative “fervor” (suggesting a toned-down campaign). He wants Republicans to show “political passion for a particular set of values and public policies” and also “wholehearted support for a particular candidate.” The Idaho Republican party doesn’t want candidates to moderate their rhetoric and broaden their appeal to voters. It wants to move the party to the right; it wants to expel wishy-washy, moderate Idaho conservatives and establish a purer, more extreme far-right control-center; it wants a more polarized party. What Dorothy Moon envisages, as columnist Jim Jones put it recently, is a “narrow, super-committed extremist branch of the GOP.” The party wants to cultivate a core group of dedicated, passionate, far-right-believers who will do as the leadership tells them to. That’s the way it wants to win elections: not by appealing to a broader spectrum of conservatives, but by wielding control of the political scene and seeing to it that the people who appear on ballots with an “R” after their name, like Janice McGeachin, are always fervent right-wingers like themselves.
Lots of Idahoans will tell you that the Idaho Legislature is an embarrassingly extreme collection of right-wing zealots that doesn’t represent the views of average Idaho Republicans. Maybe they’re right. Maybe ranked-choice voting would help with that.
