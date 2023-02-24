Leonard Hitchcock

I’m not at all sure what Republicans stand for these days — aside, that is, from the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem — but their support for what they see as appropriate rights of the people, e.g., low taxes, small government, grass-roots democracy, individual freedom, family values, and religious commitment, seems to, more than ever before, lead to the creation of laws that preclude the exercise of alternative rights.

The Idaho Legislature, for example, appears to be moving further and further to the right and is inclined to believe that it should go beyond defending Idahoans’ rights by switching from defense to offense. Several bills have been introduced in the current session of the Legislature that do just that; I call them “except that” resolutions.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

