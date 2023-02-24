I’m not at all sure what Republicans stand for these days — aside, that is, from the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem — but their support for what they see as appropriate rights of the people, e.g., low taxes, small government, grass-roots democracy, individual freedom, family values, and religious commitment, seems to, more than ever before, lead to the creation of laws that preclude the exercise of alternative rights.
The Idaho Legislature, for example, appears to be moving further and further to the right and is inclined to believe that it should go beyond defending Idahoans’ rights by switching from defense to offense. Several bills have been introduced in the current session of the Legislature that do just that; I call them “except that” resolutions.
Take the issue of parental rights. Right-wingers have, for years, staunchly defended parents’ right to bring up their kids as they see fit. They’ve insisted that, when public schools try to (as they see it) indoctrinate students with whatever the current liberal enthusiasm might be, parents have a right to remove their kids from class and thereby protect them from influences that they find incompatible with their family’s beliefs and practices.
But now, the conservative position seems to be something like this: “We support a parent’s right to determine the upbringing of its child……EXCEPT THAT no parent has the right to allow his or her child to receive medical treatments to relieve the condition known as gender dysphoria. Our legislators will decide what parental rights consist of, and they have decided that hormone treatments to prevent the onset of puberty in a transgender child, as well as any kind of genital surgery, are not permissible, even though the medical profession thinks otherwise.”
Another issue has to do with the rules governing K-12 schools and public libraries. The right-wing position now appears to be: “We believe that, on the whole, public and school librarians should have the right to make collection development decisions for their respective libraries......EXCEPT THAT children must be protected from books that are harmful. Any book or other library media that deal with human sexuality and might arouse sexual desire in anyone under 18 years of age, or that an average adult would regard as indecent by present-day community standards, must not be available to children in a library collection. A community member may sue a library for $10,000 if such materials have been made available to his or her minor child.” (I leave it to you to estimate the difficulty of not arousing sexual feelings in the average 16-year-old.)
Here’s another case: “We conservatives believe in the freedom of the individual; the freedom to chart one’s own course through life without interference from a government that thinks it has all the answers about what makes a life valuable…...EXCEPT THAT, if the individual is a pregnant woman, and she chooses to terminate her pregnancy with an abortion, that is an illegal choice, because it entails killing a fetus. No matter what trauma may have caused her pregnancy, or what harmful consequences having a child may bring upon her own life, the only life whose rights matter, at that point, is that of her fetus.”
Here's another traditional conservative viewpoint: “We hold that the First Amendment is binding on all U.S. citizens when it comes to our right to voice our opinions, believe in whatever God we choose, and worship that god as we think appropriate……EXCEPT THAT the Establishment Clause cannot stand in the way of the state paying for our children’s attendance at a religious school.”
It seems that the secret to evading the obvious intent of the Establishment Clause lies in the phrase “school choice.” Religion-friendly courts have ruled that if public money goes directly from public coffers to religious schools, that constitutes state support for a religion, and violates the Establishment Clause. But if public money is put into a fund to which all parents have access for a certain amount, and some parents decide to use their share of that fund to pay tuition for their child at a private, religious school, no violation of the clause occurs, even though the result is the same.
That tactic is exactly what the Idaho Legislature now is likely to adopt, via the “Education Savings Accounts” bill. That bill will give $45 million to families of K-12 students (each student will receive 80 percent of what the state now spends, per student, on public school support) and most of it will be available for tuition to private schools.
And then there’s the right-wing’s commitment to democracy, which goes something like this: “We believe firmly that the people of this country, via public elections, have the right to ultimately determine government policies and practices……EXCEPT THAT every state has complete authority to determine what its process of voting entails, and the ease and convenience of voting may vary from state to state.”
Before the Idaho Legislature is a bill that would invalidate university student identity cards as a proof of residence sufficient to enable a student to vote in this state, despite no evidence that out-of-state students will attempt to cast ballots both here and in their home states.
Of course, it’s now commonplace for Republican state governments to try to win elections by making it difficult for Democrats to vote. In Idaho’s case, even though students are likely to vote Democratic, our state is so Republican that it seems gratuitous to create a new hurdle that students must leap over.
It’s one thing for our Legislature to ensure that the spectrum of life-choices available to the average Idahoan includes those which reflect a conservative world-view; it’s quite another thing for the Legislature to remove from that spectrum those choices integral to the world-view of more liberal citizens. The liberal viewpoint may have meager representation in the Legislature, but it is shared by many thousands of Idahoans. A wholesale transformation of hotly-debated, partisan political issues into laws that criminalize what the minority party sees as legitimate, beneficial and responsible actions, does a disservice to democracy (for laws should represent a societal consensus) and endangers the viability of a culture with increasingly diverse points of view.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
Yo......Ian........this is still Idaho and when you allow this chairman Mao wannabe to spew his commie diarrhea at Idahoans twice a week.....it may have an effect on your subscriptions.....as in....canceled.
