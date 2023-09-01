Paul Entrikin

I apologize for having to repeat some facts about ranked-choice voting I covered in an earlier column, “Ballot gerrymandering.”. It seems the proponents of RCV have read right past some important RCV facts, or more likely, they hope most folks have missed them.

The description of RCV’s rules and method of operation as described by the left and by myself are accurate. The lie-by-omission is that none of the articles promoting RCV explain the consequences of the way RCV works. These RCV facts and consequences apply equally for Democrats as for Republicans, left or right, majority or minority.

Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.

alfoglen

I repeat something I previously wrote about ranked choice voting: No one cares what Entrikin thinks about it. Petitions will be signed, ballots will be cast, it will be the way Idahoans vote, and fruitcake right legislators will be looking for jobs.

