I apologize for having to repeat some facts about ranked-choice voting I covered in an earlier column, “Ballot gerrymandering.”. It seems the proponents of RCV have read right past some important RCV facts, or more likely, they hope most folks have missed them.
The description of RCV’s rules and method of operation as described by the left and by myself are accurate. The lie-by-omission is that none of the articles promoting RCV explain the consequences of the way RCV works. These RCV facts and consequences apply equally for Democrats as for Republicans, left or right, majority or minority.
RCV harbors fundamental flaws in itself.
As a voter assigns a rank position to a candidate it’s not simply a benign rank position relative to other candidates. Given the way RCV works, every rank position on a voter’s ballot is treated by RCV as a relative measure of the voter’s POSITIVE FEELING for the candidate. Failure to rank all the candidates on the ballot is not an effective way to show rejection of a candidate. That just puts your ballot at the risk of ballot exhaustion.
Imagine, dear liberals, the ballot has four candidates; President Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump. You would likely rank Biden as your first choice and Kennedy as your reluctant second choice even though he’s a Democratic spoiler. Though you detest him, you’d rank DeSantis as your third preference. Trump, of course, would be your fourth preference. Would you, as a devoted progressive, actually “prefer” Trump or DeSantis for president in any sense of the word? RCV pretends you do.
There is no way for a voter to express their utter disdain for a candidate in the RCV system. RCV pretends you like all the candidates at least a little bit. That fraudulent “little bit” can be promoted by the operation of RCV to becoming your most favorite candidate as the cycles of RCV proceed.
Your Biden first-choice ballot sits quietly in the pile with all the other ballots that ranked Biden No. 1. But those who voted for the first losing candidate, the candidate with the fewest first choice votes, (perhaps a candidate you detest whose followers would never rank Biden as their second choice), get to have their ballots changed by RCV (the voter’s second choice becomes their new first choice) and the totals are counted again.
Biden’s not won yet? Then the second losing candidate’s ballots are changed and your man, President Biden, is at risk from the second ranked choices of the voters who ranked the second weakest candidate their number one choice (perhaps another candidate who attracts Republican voters who would never rank Biden as their second choice).
And so it goes as the ballots having first choice votes for the weakest candidates have their rank-listed second (or third or fourth, etc.) choice changed by RCV to a first choice vote for one of the remaining candidates. Meanwhile the leading candidate may see their lead overtaken as the ballots of the voters who ranked the weakest candidates as their first choice get another and another and another bite at the election apple.
The major proponents of RCV certainly understand how RCV really works, but they never mention it in their columns and ads. I doubt those beating the bushes for petition signatures to put RCV on the ballot explain RCV fully either.
To review: RCV does NOT always provide a winner who has majority support because RCV operates as though you like all the candidates at least a little bit when in reality most voters don’t feel that way at all. RCV alters and gerrymanders ballots cycle after cycle based on this false concept of “preference” and may well provide a winner no one really likes and one that many voters may actually abhor.
The silence of the left about the way RCV actually operates is simply lying by omission.
There’s another claimed benefit of RCV that goes like this: “But using RCV, a third party candidate might actually receive some votes for a change, since voters can show some support for a number of candidates without endangering their support for their first choice.” (Mr. Hitchcock, Aug. 25, 2023)
Last I checked folks can vote for anyone on the current general election ballots, even third party candidates. Letting folks vote for a sure loser on a lark, counting on the operation of RCV to give them a second bite of the voting apple, is just enabling a superficial voting exercise. This is a poor reason to alter our system of voting.
Moving on to selected quote editing…
Plucking a “hot button” word or two out of context is a shady debate tactic. My objection to RCV has nothing to do with what the Republican Party wants. Perhaps I wasn’t clear enough. My premise is that RCV is bad for the left, bad for the right, and bad for everyone.
What I actually wrote was: “When did political passion for a particular set of values and public policies or even wholehearted support for a particular candidate become something negative that should be toned down? Left or right (emphasis added), the passionate voters and candidates are the most active participants in the political process. Is it a good thing to have a system that intentionally diminishes the fervor of those most sincerely engaged in our democratic processes? I don’t think it is.”
Political passion and commitment is a good thing. Well informed voters should have passion for the values, policies, and candidates they believe would serve their best interests and the best interests of their state and nation. If democrats don’t have the passion of the MAGA crowd perhaps the Democratic Party should work on that and stop trying to change the way we count votes.
Using a vote counting method like RCV that intentionally drives votes towards less-fervent, “moderate” candidates does not tend to elect decisive leaders. It elects fence-sitters. The Bible says it best. “For if the trumpet makes an uncertain sound, who will prepare for battle?” (1 Corinthians 14:8)
Elections should not be ranked-choice exercises pretending that there is a sliding scale of Best, Better, Good, Fair, etc., candidates, any one of whom will do. Elections are a time for making clear choices and giving clear direction to our government. The RCV system of voting doesn’t do that.
I repeat something I previously wrote about ranked choice voting: No one cares what Entrikin thinks about it. Petitions will be signed, ballots will be cast, it will be the way Idahoans vote, and fruitcake right legislators will be looking for jobs.
