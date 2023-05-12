Leonard Hitchcock

In the most recent session of our state Legislature, a bill (HB71) was passed by both houses, then signed into law by the governor. It prohibits certain specified medical treatments for minor children who are transgender — that is, who suffer from a condition in which their birth sex, as indicated by the sexual organs they were born with, does not coincide with the sexual nature that they experience, causing “gender dysphoria.”

So why did our legislators decide to play doctor? Odds are that it had nothing to do with their concern for the well-being of those children. If they had had that concern, they would have read some of the abundant medical literature on the subject and discovered that proper treatment for such children is not experimental and controversial but is generally agreed upon by the medical profession and has proved to be effective. Two of the procedures that they decided to single out for condemnation — delaying puberty and administering cross-sex hormones — are both standard treatments and known to alleviate dysphoria.

Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.

