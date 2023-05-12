In the most recent session of our state Legislature, a bill (HB71) was passed by both houses, then signed into law by the governor. It prohibits certain specified medical treatments for minor children who are transgender — that is, who suffer from a condition in which their birth sex, as indicated by the sexual organs they were born with, does not coincide with the sexual nature that they experience, causing “gender dysphoria.”
So why did our legislators decide to play doctor? Odds are that it had nothing to do with their concern for the well-being of those children. If they had had that concern, they would have read some of the abundant medical literature on the subject and discovered that proper treatment for such children is not experimental and controversial but is generally agreed upon by the medical profession and has proved to be effective. Two of the procedures that they decided to single out for condemnation — delaying puberty and administering cross-sex hormones — are both standard treatments and known to alleviate dysphoria.
Had those legislators been motivated by a serious interest in the health of such children, they would also have soon learned that over 20 medical organizations have publicly opposed laws like Idaho’s. Here are a few examples: The American Medical Association says that an "established body of medical research" shows both the medical effectiveness and necessity of "mental health care, hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery" in treating gender dysphoria. The American Psychological Association “recognizes the efficacy, benefit and medical necessity of gender transition treatments for appropriately evaluated individuals …” The Federation of Pediatric Organizations states, “Transgender and gender diverse children and youth deserve to lead safe, healthy lives in environments that allow them to be their authentic selves. That can only happen if physicians are allowed to treat these children in the same manner and with the same respect, that we expect them to treat every other child.”
Why, then, would a body of legislators, most of whom, I’ll wager, take the advice of their personal physicians in recognition of their training, knowledge and experience, decide to impose their own medical opinion upon the doctors who treat transgender patients? They could have done otherwise. They could have simply made public their doubts about the effectiveness of transgender treatment; they could have created a committee to investigate it; instead, they decided to turn well-established and effective means of treatment into felonies.
In Bill 71, there is a long list of things the Legislature “finds and declares,” which are intended to justify the law. One item says studies show that “as many as 98 percent of gender dysphoric boys and as many as 88 percent of gender dysphoric girls ultimately identify with their biological sex after passing through puberty,” suggesting that the problem cures itself if medical intervention is avoided. But that study is outdated and probably inaccurate to begin with. A recent study of “17,151 people who had ever socially transitioned found that 86.9 percent persisted in their gender identity. Of the 2,242 people who reported that they reverted to living as the gender associated with the sex they were assigned at birth, just 15.9 percent said they did so because of internal factors” which included “questioning their experienced gender,” but also “fear, mental health issues and suicide attempts.” For the rest, external factors, such as “social, economic and familial stigma and discrimination…” caused the reversion. (Scientific American, 3/30/23)
Other items claim that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are administered to patients before puberty and do permanent harm. That is false. Blockers are never given until puberty has begun, and their purpose is to give the child time to assess his or her feelings before puberty makes changes that can’t be undone. Blockers are never given for more than two years. Hormones are given only after the child has made a firm decision to transition.
It's also asserted that “pubescent adolescents for sex reassignment surgeries that permanently mutilate healthy reproductive organs and other body parts.” In fact, genital surgery is, as a rule, only performed on adults.
The claim is also made that the forbidden procedures “do not significantly improve long-term health outcomes for patients struggling with gender dysphoria and that suicide rates, psychiatric morbidities and mortality rates remain markedly elevated above the background population after inpatient gender reassignment procedures have been performed.” In fact, a study of 104 trans teens and young adults (published in JAMA Network Open, 2/22) found that “those who had access to puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones were 60 percent less likely to experience moderate to severe depression. And those with access to the medical treatments were 73 percent less likely to contemplate self-harm or suicide.”
I am not accusing Idaho legislators of actually making the claims discussed above, because it’s likely that they simply copied that section of the law from other legislative versions, which, in turn, were originated by a network of anti-trans activists, including the notorious Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).
So, what were the actual motivations for our Legislature’s venture into medicine? First, transgender medical treatment is now the fashionable target among LGBTQ hate-groups, and Idaho doesn’t want to be left behind. Second, the now-conspicuous existence of transgender people is, to put it crudely, a royal pain in the rear for ultra-conservatives. It was bad enough to have fought to marginalize and stigmatize gay people, and largely failed, but trans people claim to have an even more spectacularly deviant sexual aberration. Allowing the public to come to accept what they see as a finger in the eye of normal sexuality is something that good Christian citizens can’t stomach. They want you to believe that this whole transgender thing is a hoax, or a teenage fad, or at least a very rare phenomenon. God tells us, they insist, that humans are Adams and Eves, and sexual union between them is meant to result in human procreation; any other sexual interactions, or attempts to become the opposite sex, are willfully perverse and must not be tolerated.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
