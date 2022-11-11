Brian Parsons

“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” — H.L. Mencken

What do you do when you can’t vote out Jimmy Carter? Jimmy Carter was perhaps America’s kindest president, but simultaneously its least qualified and effective president; the anti-Trump, if you will. Trump is brash but exceptionally effective. Carter is mostly remembered for stagflation, a horrible energy crisis and an incompetent foreign policy at best. It appears that history repeats itself and in the Biden administration, we are once again revisiting the Carter administration.