Writing a play is an art form that eventually, with a production, takes a collaborative effort. So many things have to work. That goes for writing a screenplay, as well. All plays and all screenplays need some kind of conflict, rising action and a dramatic conclusion. I won’t say there is a basic formula, but certainly any play or film needs a premise. Samuel Beckett destroyed any concept of a plot and remains timeless, but his plays have a definite premise: The universe is a dark place and we need to tell stories to fill the void. A Beckett quote says it all: “I can’t go on, I’ll go on.” That’s not an affirmation but a threat.

Most plays and screenplays have to have a commercial selling point. The plays and films with some depth and artistic authenticity have a longer life and eventually may even make money. William Shakespeare’s work has lasted and thrived for over 400 years after his death.

Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.