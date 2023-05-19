Writing a play is an art form that eventually, with a production, takes a collaborative effort. So many things have to work. That goes for writing a screenplay, as well. All plays and all screenplays need some kind of conflict, rising action and a dramatic conclusion. I won’t say there is a basic formula, but certainly any play or film needs a premise. Samuel Beckett destroyed any concept of a plot and remains timeless, but his plays have a definite premise: The universe is a dark place and we need to tell stories to fill the void. A Beckett quote says it all: “I can’t go on, I’ll go on.” That’s not an affirmation but a threat.
Most plays and screenplays have to have a commercial selling point. The plays and films with some depth and artistic authenticity have a longer life and eventually may even make money. William Shakespeare’s work has lasted and thrived for over 400 years after his death.
Recently, I came across a fascinating story. Anton Chekhov’s nephew, Michael Chekhov, was an actor and became a well-respected acting teacher in America. His ex-wife, Olga Chekhova, related to Anton Chekhov’s widow, traveled to Nazi Germany after their divorce where she became a Nazi version of Marlene Dietrich and a favorite of Hitler and Goebbels. She was also reputed to be a spy for Stalin. At one point, the Nazis began a “race” investigation of Olga’s daughter, Ada, also a star. Had it not been for the war eventually destroying Nazi Germany, they might have discovered that Ada’s grandmother, Natalya Golden, was Jewish.
I found Olga’s story great material for a play which eventually became “Stop the Trains.” There has been no production of the play, but it is on a theater website, New Plays Exchange, and may find a producer, eventually — or not. Getting a production for any play is a long arduous process, and even the most revered playwrights like Tennessee Williams may live long enough to see their work become old fashioned. The real classics, however, will be rediscovered.
One tool for any writer is research, and while researching Olga’s life — she had a long successful career as an actress — I learned Olga also had tragedy in her life. Her daughter, Ada, died in a plane crash in 1966. Her granddaughter, Vera, however, became a successful actress and model. Vera starred in a documentary about German women who had abortions, illegal in Germany. Vera also dated an American popular singer and soldier stationed in Germany named Elvis Presley. Ada didn’t allow her daughter to continue her relationship with Elvis, possibly considered too controversial at the time.
It was tempting to use this Vera-Elvis detail for the play, but I decided against it. Someone else might give it a shot. I still find it fascinating that the greatest realistic playwright, Anton Chekhov, whose plays are everywhere because of their deep humanity, might have had a connection to the man from Memphis who changed pop music forever
Making a living as any kind of artist is hard. One has to write 20 bad plays for one good one. I am sure that applies to writing songs or painting a work that continues to delight years later. At 19, Bob Dylan spent a year in the New York library studying all the songs written during the Civil War — on both sides. During his high school years in Hibbing, Minnesota, Dylan was writing to a supplier of obscure songs by black artists then unheard on commercial radio. At 20, Bob Dylan, thanks to a brilliant producer, John Hammond, Sr., signed with Columbia. Learn your craft and hope the gods and gatekeepers approve.
To those of you who are struggling artists: painters, songwriters, actors, playwrights, jugglers or musicians, you will probably barely make a living and will often fail trying to create your masterpiece, but as T.S. Eliot said, “For us, there is only the trying. The rest is not our business.”
It’s the process that’s exciting.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”
