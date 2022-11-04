Leonard Hitchcock

The most difficult question that defenders of Christianity must answer is this: “Christianity claims that its god is all-knowing, all-powerful and all-good. How, then, does it explain the fact that the world which its god created is filled with suffering, misery, cruelty, conflict and death?” One of Christianity’s standard answers is: “Our god gave mankind freedom of the will, so human suffering is not God’s doing, but mankind’s.”

For several reasons, that answer is unsatisfactory: 1) God created man’s nature, and God’s knowledge would have revealed to him what the consequences of free will were going to be. God could therefore have created humans with less inclination to behave badly. That he didn’t do so is inconsistent with his goodness; 2) Even if man-caused suffering does not incriminate God, God-caused suffering does. Why did God choose to create bacteria and viruses that produce disease in humans; disease that afflicts both the sinful and the righteous. And why does he produce volcanic eruptions and hurricanes, causing random human death and hardship? 3) The suffering of non-human creatures is as much an indictment of the Christian god as the suffering of humans. Christians may dismiss this indictment on the grounds that their religion regards the world of nature as having no purpose but to sustain human life, but that simply reveals Christianity for what it is: the product of a primitive culture whose anthropocentric view of the world was unhindered by any scientific understanding of ecosystems or biodiversity. The god that that culture invented told his chosen people what they wanted to hear: that they were the rightful lords of the world that he’d created

