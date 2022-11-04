The most difficult question that defenders of Christianity must answer is this: “Christianity claims that its god is all-knowing, all-powerful and all-good. How, then, does it explain the fact that the world which its god created is filled with suffering, misery, cruelty, conflict and death?” One of Christianity’s standard answers is: “Our god gave mankind freedom of the will, so human suffering is not God’s doing, but mankind’s.”
For several reasons, that answer is unsatisfactory: 1) God created man’s nature, and God’s knowledge would have revealed to him what the consequences of free will were going to be. God could therefore have created humans with less inclination to behave badly. That he didn’t do so is inconsistent with his goodness; 2) Even if man-caused suffering does not incriminate God, God-caused suffering does. Why did God choose to create bacteria and viruses that produce disease in humans; disease that afflicts both the sinful and the righteous. And why does he produce volcanic eruptions and hurricanes, causing random human death and hardship? 3) The suffering of non-human creatures is as much an indictment of the Christian god as the suffering of humans. Christians may dismiss this indictment on the grounds that their religion regards the world of nature as having no purpose but to sustain human life, but that simply reveals Christianity for what it is: the product of a primitive culture whose anthropocentric view of the world was unhindered by any scientific understanding of ecosystems or biodiversity. The god that that culture invented told his chosen people what they wanted to hear: that they were the rightful lords of the world that he’d created
The challenge to Christianity just described is usually referred to as “the problem of evil.” It simply asserts that a crucial premise of Christianity, viz. that the Christian god created the world in which we live, cannot be true,
But not all religious accounts of what this world is like are Christian. Manichaeism, for example, a post-Christian faith that originated in Persia and flourished in the third to seventh centuries C.E., postulates that this world is the product of two primary forces, one good and the other evil, neither of which is all-powerful. The struggle between them for dominance is an ongoing battle involving hierarchies of gods on each side, chief among them The Father of Greatness, in the World of Light (good), and The Prince of Darkness in the World of Darkness (evil). This dualistic account seems fairly successful in explaining the mix of good and evil that the world exhibits.
Christianity itself, at various periods and to varying degrees, has shown an awareness that a more dualistic account of reality is more plausible. In the third and fourth centuries C.E., for example, a prominent, early Christian theologian, Lactantius, formulated doctrines that gave a prominent role to a principle of evil.
We should remember that Christians in the Roman empire suffered severe persecution until Constantine lifted the ban on their faith in 313 C.E. Lactantius apparently took into consideration the fact that his fellow Christians would have been acutely aware that they, the good guys, had little to look forward to but fear, torture and death, while the bad guys, the pagans, lived relatively safe, pleasurable lives. How was that to be explained by Christianity’s account of the world? Lactantius tried to adjust Christian doctrine to explain the world that early Christians knew, by emphasizing the role of the one character in the Christian drama suited to be a source of their suffering: Satan (or, the Devil, Lucifer, Mephistopheles, Beelzebub. Belial, etc., as you wish).
Lactantius’ characterization of Satan, it should be noted, was not drawn from the Old Testament, where Satan rarely appears (the serpent in Eden is probably not such an appearance), and is always presented as simply another servant of God who, when ordered to do so, tests a believer’s degree of loyalty to God and adherence to his laws, as in the Book of Job.
Lactantius makes Satan a larger-than-life character, who not only torments the damned, but wields a malevolent power on earth, and is called “God’s adversary.” Satan is a primary source of evil in the world, and wages an ongoing war with the good, just as in Manichaeism. Lactantius admits that God could, if he wished, prevent Satan from doing evil, but God prefers to allow Satan to do his mischief. Why? According to Lactantius, if the world were without conspicuous evil, humans would not understand what good was, and would fail to pursue it with sufficient dedication. (This feeble argument invites the obvious response: God, as Christians describe him, could surely have found a way to enlighten mankind about evil without allowing quite so much suffering.)
I imagine that a Satan who resembles Lanctantius’ protagonist is familiar to most Christians today, yet when it comes to church doctrine regarding Satan, Christians are no longer in accord. Some congregations, in fact, are told by their minister or priest that Satan is not a real being at all, but simply a metaphor for the sinful desires that lie within every human.
Doctrines about Satan seem to depend largely on what variant of organized Christianity one subscribes to. If you’ve opted for a conservative, fundamentalist viewpoint that stresses human wickedness and guilt, you’re likely to have a pretty robust conception of Satan’s place in the divine scheme of things; a conception much like that of Lactantius.
But if you’ve chosen to join one of the more “progressive” varieties of mainline Protestantism, you may find that Satan has, for all practical purposes, been edited out of the Christian story. I suspect that’s because, for many ministers of liberal churches, Satan is essentially a folklore figure who played no significant role in the Christian drama. He was, however, a leading actor in the witch trials and subsequent executions, which occurred in Europe and America during the 15th through 17th centuries. Tens of thousands of people, predominately women, were tortured and killed in these atrocities, and both Protestant and Catholic churches were complicit in their deaths.
For such ministers, Satan is an embarrassment. He’s a relic of a primitive Christian past in which his function was primarily to frighten ignorant peasants into attending mass and visiting the confessional. From this pastoral perspective, whatever help Satan may have once provided in response to the problem of evil, he’s no longer an invited guest at church services.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.
