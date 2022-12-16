Todd Thomas NEW

Todd Thomas

A couple columns past, I wrote about the things I missed by not growing up in the 1940s. As I made that list for an outline, I also thought of some things that were part of that era that might not have been so easy to endure.

The obvious burdensome condition of the ’40s would be the rationing system. Gasoline, rubber, sugar and other previously easily attained household goods were now dolled out via stamp redemption. No wonder my Dad spoke of getting his hands on a few pieces of fresh fruit as a true delicacy. I heard more than once that getting an orange in your Christmas sock was a thrill. That always baffled me, because I don't like fruit. I have never peeled an orange, banana or popped a few grapes in my mouth. Hand me an apple and I’ll choose to go hungry.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.