A couple columns past, I wrote about the things I missed by not growing up in the 1940s. As I made that list for an outline, I also thought of some things that were part of that era that might not have been so easy to endure.
The obvious burdensome condition of the ’40s would be the rationing system. Gasoline, rubber, sugar and other previously easily attained household goods were now dolled out via stamp redemption. No wonder my Dad spoke of getting his hands on a few pieces of fresh fruit as a true delicacy. I heard more than once that getting an orange in your Christmas sock was a thrill. That always baffled me, because I don't like fruit. I have never peeled an orange, banana or popped a few grapes in my mouth. Hand me an apple and I’ll choose to go hungry.
Speaking of gasoline and tires, in those days, car tires had innertubes. During the course of a double date with my future Mom, my Dad and the other gentleman had to stop and change three different flat tires. This meant pulling out the innertube, patching it, stuffing it back in the tire and pumping it up by hand. Their goal was to enjoy an evening of dancing and swimming up at Downata Hot Springs, near Downey, Idaho. He laughed whenever he shared that story with me, but I bet they weren’t laughing that night!
I wonder, when Dad called Mom for that trouble filled double date, did he have to call on a party line? These were common in rural parts of Idaho. I think they even persisted into the ’70s in some localities. My wife tells the story of her younger sister Cherie and her quietly picking up their phone to listen in on the “gossip” of the neighborhood. Cherie would start giggling and the gig was up; after a scolding from the other end of the line.
The things I have mentioned above are classified as “inconveniences” at worst. But there are a couple trends or aspects of the ’40s that are much more serious and egregious in my opinion.
Decades after the Emancipation Proclamation started the slow movement to true equality, segregation in the military still existed with vengeance. Not just in military barracks or with enlistment, but in the factories that were ramping up production to support the war effort. Eleanor Roosevelt campaigned tirelessly for better treatment of Blacks and women. Encouraging her husband to support measures promoting more minority hiring to skilled positions and more recruitment of Black officers in all branches of the armed forces. FDR did not privately disagree with her but had to play the balancing act of equality versus support from both voters and southern Congress members. By war's end, progress was seen on many fronts, but why was it even necessary for tens of thousands of Americans, willing to fight for their country, to even experience an iota of bigotry, prejudice and even violence?
Closer to home in Southeastern Idaho existed the infamous Japanese internment camps. Remnants of the Minidoka camp are there to view and memorialize what is an embarrassment, or should be. Idaho Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Blackfoot, wrote of her family’s history with this camp in her column a couple weeks ago. It is sobering to think that we as a country or government would dip so low as to imprison our own citizens. An idea perpetuated by a lack of understanding and irrational fear. I always wondered why some of the members of our “greatest generation” held hard feelings about Japanese culture and people. When I bought a Toyota or put Toyo brand racing tires on my Camaro, I got comments from older friends who were of that generation I so greatly admire. That puzzled me. I eventually figured out it was from the misinformation spread across the country about the Japanese and from the anger of being attacked on our own soil. I get that now; I wish it was not true.
Both of these prejudicial situations remind me of a quote I saved on my phone. Arnold Schopenhauer, a German philosopher speaks about truth in this way: “Every truth passes through three stages before it is recognized. In the first it is ridiculed, in the second it is opposed, in the third it is regarded as self-evident.” I hope you can appreciate my application of his statement to the prejudices and treatment I highlighted of Black and Japanese citizens in the ’40s. When Mrs. Roosevelt pushed for the measures of equality, her opinion was ridiculed and opposed. But now many years later, it’s obvious and accepted as truth that we cannot treat other human beings in such a deplorable manner.
I do not care which political party the Roosevelt duo belonged to; I do care about what they accomplished. Job well done!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.
